Knicks news: 3-game losing streak, more from OG, future trade incoming?
NBA fans are just one week into 2024, and the New York Knicks have already experienced their fair share of highs and lows. From a disappointing losing streak to growing concerns over key players, here’s the latest on the Knicks.
3-game losing streak raises red flags for the Knicks
The Knicks’ recent 103-94 loss to the Orlando Magic marked their third consecutive defeat, a far cry from the dominant nine-game winning streak they enjoyed just weeks ago. Without Karl-Anthony Towns and Deuce McBride in the lineup, New York struggled to find consistent scoring and defensive stability, managing just 68 points through the first three quarters — a season-low.
Surprisingly, Orlando outperformed despite missing five of their top scorers, including Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Magic knocked down seven more 3-pointers than the Knicks, capitalizing on their perimeter opportunities.
The loss highlighted lingering issues within New York's rotation. Jericho Sims, who started over Precious Achiuwa despite limited recent playing time, appeared rusty and struggled to make an offensive impact. Achiuwa contributed 10 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting off the bench but continues to be a liability on the perimeter defensively.
While this specific loss may not define the Knicks' season, it underscores a growing need for adjustments. Jalen Brunson has also hit a rough patch, shooting below 40 percent in three of his last four games and struggling from beyond the arc. With their next four games at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks have an opportunity to bounce back and reclaim momentum.
Is OG Anunoby meeting expectations?
The Knicks boast one of the most balanced starting lineups in the NBA, contributing to their status as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. However, recent performances from OG Anunoby have raised questions about his consistency.
In four of the last eight games, Anunoby failed to reach double-digit scoring and shot below 42 percent from the field in five of them. His struggles from 3-point range have been even more pronounced, with subpar shooting in seven of those outings.
These issues could be tied to the lingering effects of the elbow injury that sidelined him for an extended stretch last season. During last Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anunoby suffered a scare when he landed awkwardly on his previously injured elbow. While he finished the game without visible signs of discomfort, the Knicks should monitor his health closely. Addressing his struggles — whether through rest or offensive adjustments — will be crucial as New York aims for sustained success.
NBA Trade Deadline looms: What’s next for New York?
With the Feb. 6 trade deadline fast approaching, the Knicks find themselves at a crossroads. Limited by the NBA’s second salary cap apron, their flexibility to make a significant move is restricted. However, with uncertainty surrounding Mitchell Robinson’s return, New York must prioritize making improvements if they hope to contend.
The Knicks are reportedly exploring options for both a backup center and a reliable wing off the bench. Adding depth behind Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart would alleviate the starters' heavy minutes and allow Tom Thibodeau to trust his second unit to maintain offensive flow.
Names like Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet have surfaced as potential trade assets, possibly included in packages to help address the team’s needs while balancing salary constraints. Whether or not the Knicks believe they are legitimate contenders will likely dictate the aggressiveness of their trade approach.