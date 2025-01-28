Knicks news: Memphis massacre, keys to Denver, Josh Hart All-Star Candidate?
The New York Knicks are projected to face one of their toughest seven-day stretches of the season, and they’ve started in commanding fashion. A big win, a pivotal rematch, and an unexpected All-Star bid are the highlights in this week’s Knicks news.
Memphis Massacre
Last night featured a highly anticipated matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies, the third seed in the Western Conference, who entered with an NBA-best six-game win streak. Aware of their struggles against highly ranked opponents, the Knicks came out swinging and dominated through all four quarters, securing a commanding 143-106 victory.
If there’s one game to epitomize team basketball this season, it’s this one. Their 37-point margin — the team’s largest of the season — was backed by 17 3-pointers, 51.9 percent field-goal shooting, and an impressive 20 steals. Karl-Anthony Towns posted another 24-point, 11-rebound double-double, Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 28 points, and Jalen Brunson added 20 points in just 25 minutes.
However, the unsung hero of the game was OG Anunoby, who delivered one of his best overall performances of the season. He tallied 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, one block, and a staggering six steals, cementing himself as the Knicks’ reliable Swiss Army knife. Additionally, the bench contributed a season-high 52 points, allowing the starters to enjoy some well-earned rest. Riding a four-game win streak, New York is now just one game behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the East.
Encountering a familiar foe
Before their Saturday showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks must first face the Denver Nuggets in a critical rematch of their November meeting, which New York won decisively, 145-118. However, the rosters for both teams looked very different in that matchup. Precious Achiuwa and Landry Shamet were sidelined for the Knicks, while the Nuggets were without Aaron Gordon.
In that game, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 40 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a 30-point, 15-rebound performance. While the Knicks looked dominant on the road, they’ll need to focus on key factors if they want to replicate that success.
Stopping Russell Westbrook
Since being moved to the starting lineup, the 36-year-old Westbrook has been averaging 14.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds over 25 games, including two triple-double performances. While his stats might not jump off the page, his ability to take over games at critical moments is a major reason Nuggets coach Mike Malone has paired him with Nikola Jokic in the starting lineup.
In their first matchup, Westbrook logged 27 points on 9-for-16 shooting in just 26 minutes, with many of those points coming in the fourth quarter. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau might consider experimenting with Josh Hart guarding Westbrook to create a better defensive matchup.
3-point shooting
The Knicks have an impressive 17-4 record this season when making 15 or more 3-pointers. That trend held true in their first meeting with Denver, as they connected on 19 3s while shooting 52.8 percent from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson, a key part of their perimeter success, has shot 50 percent or better from three in four of the team’s last six games. Maintaining this efficiency from deep will be critical if the Knicks want to take down Denver again.
Josh Hart: An unexpected All-Star?
After it was announced that Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns would represent the Knicks as All-Star starters, the possibility of a third player from the roster earning a reserve spot became a hot topic. While many believed OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges could secure the nod, Josh Hart has made a compelling case for himself.
Josh Hart embodies everything teams value in a player, showcasing hustle and versatility at an elite level. Averaging 13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, Hart’s impact on the Knicks has been immeasurable. Since Christmas, Hart has grabbed 226 total rebounds, ranking second only to Domantas Sabonis and making him the only player under 6-foot-9 in the top 15.
In a win against the Sacramento Kings, Hart made history as the first player ever to record 20 or more points, 11 or more assists, 10 or more defensive rebounds, seven or more offensive rebounds, and three or more blocks, all while knocking down at least one 3-pointer in a single game. He and Towns also made franchise history, becoming the first duo to record three consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Hart may not be the flashiest, tallest, or strongest player, but his contributions are a critical reason why the Knicks are 31-16 this season. An All-Star appearance would be a fitting platform for Hart to gain the recognition he so richly deserves in his 10th NBA season.