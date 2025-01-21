Knicks news: Trade discussions, big win against Atlanta, Jalen Brunson makes history
From a big win against a longtime rival to a realistic trade deadline, here’s everything you need to know about New York Knicks basketball today.
Big win against Atlanta
The Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 119-110 yesterday in a game that had a playoff atmosphere throughout all four quarters. The Hawks had won their previous two matchups against New York, with Trae Young adding fuel to the fire by miming rolling dice at center court during the NBA Cup quarterfinals in Madison Square Garden.
After disappointing home losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, the Knicks desperately needed this win to regain momentum and close the gap behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson stepped up like never before, scoring 34 points on 66.7 percent shooting. Mikal Bridges caught fire as well, contributing 26 points in just 27 minutes on 70.5 percent shooting, despite Karl-Anthony Towns struggling to find an offensive rhythm. The Knicks also forced Trae Young into nine turnovers and held him to 36 percent shooting, making it difficult for him to take control of the game.
Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Miles McBride found themselves in early foul trouble, which opened the door for the bench to shine. Tom Thibodeau made an unusual move by playing nine players for nine or more minutes in a non-blowout game. This decision paid off as the bench delivered on both ends of the floor. Cameron Payne led the bench with 10 points while also contributing defensively alongside Landry Shamet. The Knicks outscored Atlanta by 17 points in the second half, earning a much-needed victory and boosting their confidence.
Jalen Brunson’s historic performance
In just three seasons with the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has already established himself as one of the franchise’s most impactful players. His 34-point performance moved him past the late great Willis Reed for the sixth most 30-point games in team history.
Brunson continues to prove why he’s one of the NBA’s elite ball-handlers. He has recorded 13 30-point games this season, including remarkable outings with 44 and 55 points. Recently, Brunson has been in peak form, scoring 30 or more in four of his last five games while shooting over 50 percent from the field.
Currently ranked ninth in scoring league-wide, Brunson’s consistent excellence has been a driving force behind New York’s success. The Knicks now sit just two games behind the Celtics for the second seed in the East. While Brunson’s achievements continue to pile up, his mindset remains clear: “We’re just going to keep fighting.”
Trade deadline scenarios for the Knicks
The Knicks and trade rumors have always gone hand in hand, and with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, the speculation is heating up. With just over two weeks to go, questions about potential roster upgrades linger for a team hoping to solidify itself as a contender.
New York is currently over the first luxury tax apron but remains just under the second, meaning they must be cautious with their finances when considering trades. Whether team president Leon Rose views the current roster as good enough to compete or believes an upgrade is necessary remains to be seen. Last season, the Knicks were tied for third in the East before acquiring Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks at the deadline. Those moves propelled them to the second seed and made them a deeper, more balanced team.
This season, the Knicks' primary need appears to be a backup center. Mitchell Robinson is earning $14 million, Precious Achiuwa $6 million, and Jericho Sims $2 million, providing potential trade pieces to match salaries. Some rumored targets include Jonas Valančiūnas ($9.9 million), Kelly Olynyk ($12 million), and Daniel Gafford ($13 million). A combination of Robinson and Sims would likely be enough to land one of these players, helping the Knicks bolster their depth in the frontcourt as they prepare for a playoff push.