Knicks Power Rankings Roundup: Where do the experts rank New York?
The New York Knicks are making waves, continuing their strong run with a dramatic victory against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Karl-Anthony Towns delivered the clutch moment, sinking the game-winning 3-pointer with seconds to spare, and elevating the Knicks to a solid 15-9 record.
A season of ups and downs for the Knicks
The Knicks' season has been a rollercoaster ride, starting with a shaky 5-6 record that had skeptics doubting their potential. However, with multiple winning streaks and improved chemistry, they’ve clawed their way into relevance and are becoming a team to watch in the Eastern Conference.
Impressive victories over playoff contenders like the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets highlight their ability to rise to the occasion against tough competition. Efficiency has been a hallmark of their success. Even in the face of injuries, the Knicks have proven resilient, building momentum as they eye a deeper playoff push.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Where are the Knicks in league-wide NBA power rankings?
As the Knicks continue to impress, their position in the NBA power rankings reflects their rise as a legitimate contender:
ESPN: Ranked 7th
ESPN moved the Knicks up two spots from ninth, but the outlet emphasized defensive concerns surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns.
“Towns’s advanced defensive metrics have improved in recent weeks, but he’s still allowing opponents to shoot 6.5 percentage points better than their season averages near the basket. That’s the worst rate among NBA centers with at least 15 games played and four rim attempts defended per outing.”
However, ESPN acknowledged Towns' steady improvement, with his defensive field goal percentage within six feet dropping from 79.5 percent to 62.5 percent since the start of the season. With Precious Achiuwa potentially earning increased minutes due to his defensive prowess, the Knicks may have solutions on the horizon.
NBA.com: Ranked 8th
NBA.com also bumped the Knicks up two spots, praising their NBA Cup win over the Orlando Magic, which secured their position as the two-seed in the Eastern Conference bracket.
They highlighted the Knicks’ defensive improvements, with the team climbing out of the bottom 10 in defensive rating by holding opponents to 101.6 points per 100 possessions. Towns also received recognition for his rebounding dominance, accounting for 31 percent of the team’s total — a career-best stat under coach Tom Thibodeau.
CBS Sports: Ranked 8th
CBS Sports maintained the Knicks’ position at eighth, spotlighting their potent offense.
“The Knicks have won four out of five games and now boast the league's best offense—no shock there. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have a legitimate shot to each go 50-40-90 while averaging over 25 points per game, which is just ludicrous to even consider.”
The outlet lauded Brunson and Towns' offensive efficiency but emphasized the importance of consistency for unlocking the team’s full potential.
Yahoo Sports: Ranked 10th
Yahoo Sports placed the Knicks at 10th, though the ranking came prior to Monday’s win.
“Yes, Detroit is improved, but the Knicks should handle business at home.”
While their comments were brief, the Knicks’ recent performances suggest they’re capable of climbing higher in the rankings as the season progresses.