Knicks red flag paints worrisome picture of postseason odds

The New York Knicks have had their share of ups and downs this season — from a slow start with a retooled lineup to injuries piling up with minimal replacements. Yet, sitting at third in the Eastern Conference, Knicks fans still have reasons to celebrate: two All-Star starters and a franchise-best record heading into the break.

But last night’s 142-106 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers may have erased some of that optimism. Not only was the game effectively over by the start of the fourth quarter, but it also continued a troubling pattern. The Knicks are now 0-6 against the Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics — three teams they could see in a deep playoff run.

It’s not just who they’re losing to, but how they’re losing. The Knicks have been outscored by 128 points in those six games, an average margin of defeat of 29.7. These matchups, which should serve as a measuring stick for how they stack up against top contenders, have instead exposed major flaws. So, what’s really going wrong?

Defensive woes and depth issues

Compared to last season, the Knicks’ defensive identity has taken a hit. Trading for Karl-Anthony Towns was meant to improve offensive versatility, especially with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. Towns has delivered on that end — averaging 24.8 points and 13.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7 percent from three — but his presence hasn’t filled the defensive void.

Jalen Brunson remains the engine of the offense, averaging 26.0 points and 7.5 assists, but his defensive limitations stand out when compared to the backcourts of top-seeded teams. And the issue isn’t just with the starters — the bench has been a disaster.

The Knicks rank dead last in bench scoring (21.5 PPG), down from 27th last season when they still had a +6.9 point differential. Depth has been a glaring issue, with Cameron Payne and Precious Achiuwa struggling offensively, forcing Tom Thibodeau to lean even harder on his starters.

Playoff implications

With the postseason looming, the Knicks’ struggles against elite teams raise serious concerns. If they can’t compete with the Cavaliers or Celtics now, what evidence suggests they can in a best-of-seven series?

There’s some hope: Mitchell Robinson could return soon, and Josh Hart’s knee injury remains without a timetable but isn’t considered long-term. However, even at full strength, the Knicks have yet to prove they belong in the true contender conversation. Until they show they can rise to the occasion against the league’s best, skepticism will remain.