Knicks stars showed up when it mattered most in huge Game 4 win

After a dramatic 121-113, Game 4 victory over the Celtics, the New York Knicks are only one win away from making the Eastern Conference Finals. And it's clear that the franchise has their stars to thank.

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points on 52 percent shooting from the floor, adding 7 rebounds and excellent defense. Karl Anthony Towns scored 23 points on 73 percent shooting from the floor and put up another 11 rebounds.

Bridges, who the Knicks traded five first round picks and pick swap to the Nets for this past offseason, has provided excellent two-way play. He struggled on offense at points this season and had some Knicks fans questioning the price it took to get him. Towns, who hasn't exactly disappointed fans this season, was able to play like a true offensive star in the team's victory.

OG Anunoby also played exceedingly well, scoring 20 points on 57 percent shooting from the floor and making four 3s in the team's win.

Of course, the spotlight will always be on the Knicks best star Jalen Brunson, who scored 39 points on 56 percent shooting in game 4, but it's worth speaking about two key acquisitions the team made this past offseason. KAT, who may be suffering from a possible hand injury, has gotten a double-double in every game this series. Bridges sealed the first two Knicks wins by forcing crucial clutch turnovers.

Knicks offseason moves paid off in Game 4 victory over Celtics

Towns and Bridges were shining stars in this game and a huge reason the Knicks have been able to take a 3-1 lead.

The entire franchise was mocked for the number of first round picks that they gave up for Bridges. An Eastern Conference Finals berth would make those takes age like milk, and his two-way versatility could be a huge difference-maker in the squad's possible matchup against the Pacers, assuming Indiana is able to close out Cleveland.

Leon Rose went all-in this offseason, trading the majority of their draft picks and young veterans. These moves had risk, but they're the reason the Knicks are one win away from their first Conference Finals appearance this century.