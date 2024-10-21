Knicks trade for Karl-Anthony Towns looks even better after new injury update
The New York Knicks are dealing with a setback before the start of the NBA season after ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news that Precious Achiuwa will miss the next two to four weeks due to a strained left hamstring.
The injury, sustained during a preseason matchup against the Washington Wizards, leaves the Knicks without a backup center heading into their season opener against the Boston Celtics on October 22. Achiuwa impressed many during the preseason with a standout 20-point, 15-rebound performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and was set to play a crucial role in the rotation behind the Knicks’ newly acquired star, Karl-Anthony Towns.
Despite the loss, Knicks president Leon Rose may have anticipated potential depth issues when making one of the biggest moves in franchise history — acquiring Towns.
Knicks acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns couldn't have come at a better time
The four-time All-Star gives the Knicks a proven scorer and rebounder in the frontcourt, expected to pair seamlessly with key players like Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. Towns struggled with shooting consistency in the preseason but still averaged 21 points and a double-double in the games where he logged more than 25 minutes. His ability to stretch the floor and contribute on the boards will be crucial for a Knicks team with high expectations this season.
However, Achiuwa's absence presents a short-term dilemma for the Knicks, as they now must choose between Jericho Sims and rookie Ariel Hukporti to fill the backup center role. Sims, in his fourth year, showed solid rebounding ability throughout the preseason, including a 7-point, 10-rebound game against the Charlotte Hornets. His offensive production was limited, but his defensive presence and athleticism could make him a reliable option.
On the other hand, Hukporti has quickly become a fan favorite after displaying highlight-worthy dunks and aggressive play around the rim. Though raw, Hukporti offers an energetic presence that could inject excitement into the Knicks’ second unit.
With just days left before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Knicks, now a team laden with star talent and depth, are projected to be one of the most-watched teams in the league. Their ability to manage Achiuwa’s injury and find consistent production from the backup center position will be critical as they embark on what could be a special season.