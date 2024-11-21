Kumail Nanjiani reveals his favorite NBA players to watch who are 'changing the game'
By Adam Weinrib
Kumail Nanjiani spoke with FanSided on behalf of Quest Nutrition and their new Bake Shop line of muffins and brownies. The new lineup includes—Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Chip Muffin, and Chocolate Brownie— each is crafted to offer a deliciously wholesome treat without the guilt.
Odds are you know Kumail Nanjiani as the wise-cracking coder Dinesh on "Silicon Valley," or from Marvel's "Eternals," where his fitness journey became national news. Before his Hollywood career took flight, though, he was a Chicago-based comedian who spent Steve Bartman's catastrophic NLCS just a few steps from Wrigley Field.
It's easy to get sucked into the Chicago sports scene (especially when you live that close to where the action is). Ask Nanjiani his preferences, though, and it's clear his passions lie with the modern NBA, where a group of highly-evolved all-time legends are currently putting their stamp on the sport.
"Better back in my day"? Not so much, and Nanjiani takes great pleasure in watching today's soon-to-be icons quite literally change the game.
"I think [Giannis] Antetokounmpo is really, really, really good. I've just never seen anybody sort of ... move like that," Nanjiani told FanSided this week. "And then [Nikola] Jokic, he just doesn't look like anybody that I've ever seen before move like that. They're just changing what people thought those positions could do."
'Silicon Valley' star Kumail Nanjiani loves to watch Giannis and Jokic change the NBA
Nanjiani, who was also in attendance for Steph Curry's Olympic Gold Medal-swiping barrage of three pointers in the final this summer ("Even the first one, we were like ... 'Oh, something just shifted'."), believes that the NBA's level of talent has been permanently elevated in recent years - at least, until the next innovation.
But don't expect to see him hit the court himself anytime soon. He's content to sit on the sidelines and watch in awe, consuming his Quest muffins to stay energized and engaged rather than participatory in any NBA All-Star Weekend shenanigans.
"Oh, I have zero confidence (on the court)," Nanjiani quipped. "I'm more than happy for guys like Anthony (Anderson), Hasan (Minhaj), and Simu (Liu) to go out there and kick ass."