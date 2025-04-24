Kyle Larson's second Indy 500 try is off to a brutal start with hard crash

Kyle Larson's second voyage into IndyCar has not gotten of to a clean start.

Indy 500 open testing began this week, the first real shot for teams to start putting their cars on the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After a delay-stricken first session Wednesday, Thursday offered the first full day at tinkering with the cars ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25.

It also brought the first major incident at the speedway this year.

Here’s what just happened to Kyle Larson in the Indy 500 open test. pic.twitter.com/EZHGeL4FtU — Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) April 24, 2025

Larson appeared to carry too much speed through turn 1 and whacked the outside wall. He tried to slow the car down heading into turn 2, but with little to not steering after the first hit, he smacked the wall again. He was uninjured.

Larson told FOX Sports that he had been dealing with a tight car, and as speeds ramped up, the problems got more obvious. He said that he could tell as soon as he got into turn 1, that he was in a bad spot.

Throughout the Month of May last year, Larson kept the car out of the wall the whole time, so this will be the first time he's left his team some cleanup in his IndyCar career.

Larson will again drive for Arrow McLaren as he tries to qualify for his second Indy 500. He has an impressive run in last year's race, but his bid for a win came undone due to a pit road speeding penalty. To add insult to injury, the rain delay in the 108th Indy 500 meant he couldn't pull off "double duty" by racing the Indy 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 in the same day.

Larson's final April test day only saw a single full lap with a top speed under 200 miles per hour. Meanwhile, drivers have gone above 232 miles per hour at the top of the leaderboard.

His next chance to pilot the No. 17 car will be May 13 when official practice sessions get going. Qualifying is May 17-18.