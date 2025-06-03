Kyle Pitts' OTA absence fuels trade rumors, but the truth is much simpler

I often subscribed to Occam's Razor. Whenever you have two solutions to a complex problem, go with the simpler one. When it comes to Kyle Pitts' status with the Atlanta Falcons, people were wondering why he was not present for voluntary OTAs late last month. As it turns out, he was dealing with an injury more so than the ramifications of any real trade rumors. He is in Flowery Branch taking notes.

Rumors were starting to circulate about Pitts dealing with some sort of injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed what it was on Tuesday after it had been previously described as undisclosed. Per Schefter's intel, "Falcons TE Kyle Pitts hasn't been practicing at OTAs due to a strained muscle in his foot." As expected, the Falcons would much rather have him get his foot right than to force him into action.

News of Pitts' injury runs counter to the idea that he could be traded this offseason. Pitts is entering his fifth-year option with the Falcons after having been the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida. His first year with the team was sensational, but the last three left many NFL fans out on the guy. All that matters when it comes to Pitts' time in Atlanta is how he jells with Michael Penix Jr.

Not having Pitts participate at this stage of the offseason is not great, but it could be so much worse...

While Pitts remains sidelined, Penix gets to work on his rapport with the other guys on the first team.

What to make of Kyle Pitts' foot muscle injury for the Atlanta Falcons

Look. This is the team I root for and follow the most closely. I would love nothing more than for Pitts to put it all together this season in the context of Zac Robinson's so this team can finally make it back to the playoffs. If he plays up to his standard, he may price himself out of Atlanta. If Pitts continues to waffle, then it might be time to move on from him after five seasons. Either way, let's gain some clarity.

What bothers me the most about the timing of Pitts' injury is that it could slow down his chances of building a great rapport with Penix. As you can see, the other prominent pieces of the high-octane Falcons offense are present and participating in OTAs. Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Tyler Allgeier are all getting better by practicing with Penix as the franchise's No. 1 quarterback.

Regardless, I am still holding out hope that the brief moments of chemistry I saw down the stretch between Pitts and Penix in the latter's three career starts will still carry some weight. Pitts was at his best when he had a hall of famer throwing him the football in Matt Ryan. Cousins was close, but no cigar. Penix has immense talent, but it would be a wonderful thing to waste in Atlanta for this season.

As long as Pitts is able to practice in training camp, I think everything should work out as it should.