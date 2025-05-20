Kyle Pitts will only return to Falcons in 2026 if this one thing happens

At some point, the Atlanta Falcons will have to make a decision on Kyle Pitts. The former No. 4 overall pick out of Florida has been thoroughly inconsistent throughout his tenure with the Dirty Birds. He quickly found success in the league playing for Arthur Smith as a rookie, but that was with Matt Ryan throwing him the football. Ryan made everyone better, which is why he's a Hall-of-Famer.

As for his three years without Ryan, Pitts has struggled to be anywhere as consistent. Admittedly, the trio of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke in 2022-23 was the antithesis of a holy triumvirate. While he was not a favorite target of Kirk Cousins for the better part of last year, Pitts did seem to have a rapport with fellow first-round pick Michael Penix Jr, which gives me hope.

So when it comes down to the idea of Pitts playing for the Falcons beyond his fifth-year option season in 2025, I believe that hinges entirely on his growing connection with Penix. If they can build on the brief moments of greatness we saw out of them at the very end of last season, there is a chance he could play in Atlanta on a second contract. If they can't build on it, then Pitts will be gone.

Atlanta could have had Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell at No. 4, but at least Pitts is not Zach Wilson.

Michael Penix Jr. holds the keys to keeping Kyle Pitts in Atlanta long-term

What is always important in delicate situations like this is at the end of the day, the star quarterback will win out over a head coach and a general manager. No matter what becomes of Raheem Morris or Terry Fontenot after this season, I expect Atlanta to be full bore with Penix at least through the 2026 NFL season. If he cannot play up to lofty expectations by then, Atlanta could move on.

Atlanta needs to do everything in its power to make sure its most important asset in Penix has every possible avenue to succeed. The second-year of the Zac Robinson offense excites every single day. We know what Drake London and Bijan Robinson are, as well as Darnell Mooney. This fall is all about Penix growing and maturing, as well as Pitts finally blossoming in Atlanta.

As far as if Pitts will outplay his worth in Atlanta, I am not ruling that out entirely. Somebody will be willing to pay him more than the Falcons if he has a fourth-straight down year. The big question is if the Falcons will be outbid if he has a great year. Should he thrive with Penix throwing him the ball, there is a chance he could get extended. At the very least, I might consider using the franchise tag.

It should be noted that all three Falcons first-round pick since 2019 ended up getting extended.