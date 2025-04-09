Kyle Tucker isn’t just the Cubs’ $500M star, he’s the heart of the clubhouse

The Chicago Cubs are 9-6, a full game ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. It is early in the season — there are 147 games left — but the energy around the clubhouse and the fanbase is palpable. Something feels different about this Cubs team.

That "something," of course, is Kyle Tucker. Jed Hoyer finally delivered a marquee addition this winter, trading Cam Smith and Isaac Paredes to the Houston Astros for Tucker, a 28-year-old World Series champ in the final year of his contract. The Astros did not want to pay Tucker and the Cubs took full advantage... for now.

Tucker was always going to mash, but even the most optimistic Cubs fan probably didn't expect him to come out of the gate so hot. The three-time All-Star currently leads all MLB with 19 hits. He has five home runs, 16 RBI, and three stolen bases, hitting .339 with a lofty 1.178 OPS.

Those numbers will eventually come back to earth, but this is what Tucker does. The talented lefty has dealt with his share of injuries, but he hammered 23 home runs last season in just 78 games. When Tucker is on the diamond, he's one of the most dangerous hitters in the sport. Chicago's offense desperately needed this shot in the arm.

More than a high-octane slugger, though, Tucker is establishing himself as a leader in the Cubs locker room.

Kyle Tucker's leadership, on and off the field, is what the Cubs needed

Tucker has been the driving force behind Chicago's early success, but he refuses to take all the credit. Instead, the Cubs' slugger spoke fondly of his teammates and emphasized the collective nature of winning baseball games.

"There are guys in this room who have had a lot of success and a lot of time in this organization,” Tucker told The Athletic. “I don’t win games by myself. Everyone in here plays their part and plays their role to help our team succeed, whether it’s just getting one out or drawing a walk. Or even if you’re not playing, just picking up stuff on the bench and trying to help guys with some of our scouting reports. It’s not a one-man sport by any means."

What a vibe shift for the Cubs. After back-to-back seasons with 83 wins, suddenly Chicago feels like a team that could break through in the rough and tumble National League. Tucker's impending free agency looms like a dark cloud on the horizon, but now's not the time to think about such things. At least, not if you're a Cubs fan.

There is a real truth to Tucker's message, too. The Cubs are winning in part because of his arrival, but Chicago's success goes beyond the right-fielder. Dansby Swanson has four home runs and an .809 OPS so far. He's swinging the bat as well as he has in years. Seiya Suzuki, after enduring months of trade rumors, has four home runs and a .933 OPS. He's on an All-Star trajectory right now.

This is all especially valuable since the Cubs' pitching staff is so fragile. The Justin Steele injury is a major setback, but it won't harm them too much if Tucker and company keep on raking. The Cubbies are back, folks, and Tucker is saying all the right things to win over a new fanbase.