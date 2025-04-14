Heartbreaking new details emerge about Kyren Lacy’s death

Warning: This story contains news of self-harm that may not be suitable for some readers.

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was found dead on Saturday night in an apparent suicide, which has since been confirmed.

Per WBRZ-TV, Lacy was in a police chase before authorities spotted him deceased in his vehicle. Authorities said he fled after failing to make a traffic stop, which lasted for "several miles before crashing." A report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office states the 24-year-old shot himself "during the pursuit" and leading up to the collision.

Heartbreaking new details about Kyren Lacy’s death emerge

Moreover, WBRZ revealed that Lacy argued with a family member shortly before the incident, eventually pulling out a gun and shooting it at the ground. He fled the scene, then tragically took his life following an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Lacy was set to appear in court on Monday, facing charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle. He was arrested in December 2024 for speeding across the center line in a no-passing zone, resulting in a collision that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall. His legal troubles removed him from many teams' boards, though many had once considered him a potential high 2025 NFL Draft pick.

In his final season at LSU, Lacy caught 58 passes for 866 yards, averaging 14.9 yards per reception. He was an explosive, big-play threat for the Tigers, emerging as a top target for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. His nine touchdowns led the SEC.

Amid the grievous time, Lacy's father, Kenny Lacy, shared a heartfelt message on Facebook:

"Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don't be cool with "I'm Alright, or I'm good" when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small."

Our continued thoughts go out to Lacy's family, the LSU family, and the college football world as we mourn the loss.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and considering self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support, 24/7. You can call to be connected.