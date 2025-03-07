Lakers fans are getting familiar with Luka's biggest drawback

Luka Dončić is one of my favorite players in the world. For me and many like me, it was the first (and probably last) time I was smarter than the people who were drafting at the top of the board. It was 2018, and DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III were taken before Luka. It seemed very strange. “Maybe they know something I don’t,” I thought for a while.

Uhhhh, nope!

I’ve been a fan since I saw him sitting in the crowd at the draft, looking like a distant cousin at a wedding who was the subject of the videographer’s attention for longer than necessary or comfortable. “Go away so I can stop holding this smile, please.” So charming.

And he’s a perennial MVP candidate! And he took a team to the Finals last year! And he might extend the career of my GOAT for additional years! LeBron might continue to score 24-7-7 after he’s technically been dead for a few years! Thanks, Luka!

But um:

LUKA CURSED IN SERBIAN AGAIN BUT THE REF CAUGHT ON AND GAVE HIM A TECH 😭 pic.twitter.com/yH5H9vNLk9 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) March 7, 2025

Pobody's nerfect, even Luka Dončić

He complains. A lot. He had one of the quickest transitions I have ever seen from a rookie just kind of happy to be there to a vet who believes wholeheartedly that he does not do bad things and many bad things happen to him exclusively. He proselytizes this belief as well.

The varying defensive attention and pissiness are just kind of what you have to deal with being a fan of Luka. I would imagine that Lakers fans just coming around on the concept of Slovenia and megastars from there are learning that lesson as well.

It’s unpleasant, but that’s the exchange rate for Luka. For every 10 or so spectacular plays, you get one possession where he barks in Slovenian at a confused and similarly aggrieved ref.

It’s worth it though. It’s extremely worth it. And the fact is, if he were going to at any point try to excise this tendency from his personality, it probably would have happened after his entire life was uprooted by a moron and he’s more committed to proving a point than ever.

But nope. Sometimes, it’s “yell at ref” time. Oh well.