Lakers fans can find sliver of hope in latest Giannis news

A trade war could be brewing and anytime a star player is at least possibly available you know the Lakers will be linked. Giannis might want to move, and so here we are.

The Lakers probably won't be able to put together a trade package that beats those of the Rockets, Thunder, Spurs or half a dozen other teams. But the reports today from Shams Charania say Giannis is evaluating his fit with other teams, which leaves the door open for the Lakers.

There is a good chance Giannis sees the Lakers as the best fit playing next to LeBron and Luka. The Bucks could think to themselves, “This guy gave his 20s to this team and brought us a championship. We’re nowhere near bringing another one to him. Let’s send him where he wants to go.”

If Giannis says he wants to play for the Lakers, he'll play for the Lakers

This is, of course, exhausting for fans of teams who are not the Lakers. If a player is available, “Can the Lakers get him?” If news happens, “What does this mean for the Lakers?” If a team has unrelated success while the Lakers are in a rough stretch, “Do the Lakers need to fire their coach again for fun?” It’s a consistent din. And I’m adding to it. Proud dinner over here.

Just to be clear, Giannis might just say tomorrow that he regrets having mentioned anything, and he’s coming back, but while this Lakers hope exists we must tend to it.

Bucks fans, again you have my condolences. For the whole end of the season, and now for this. At least Wisconsin starts with a ‘w,’ and that’s a cool letter.

So a Giannis move to LA probably only happens if Giannis really wants it to happen. The Bucks would have to sacrifice, or a third team would have to be involved, or something I haven’t thought of would have to happen to make it work as well. That’s two things that have to go extremely right for LA.

However, I’m sure someone has used AI to put Giannis in a Lakers jersey already, so I can’t say I’m too upset if it doesn’t happen. Stop using AI.

If all Lakers fans stop using AI, they will get Giannis. I promise.