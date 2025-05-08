Lakers free agency pipe dream is officially dead

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of several teams that started the offseason earlier than expected. After being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, the Luka Doncic and LeBron James-led Lakers have plenty of issues that need addressing.

The Lakers desperately need a center in free agency

The Lakers’ need for a starting center became glaringly obvious after Jaxson Hayes was left to fill the void left by Anthony Davis. Their failure to land Mark Williams before the trade deadline left them without a reliable option at the position to close out the regular season.

Several names floated around during the deadline, including Nikola Vucevic, Walker Kessler, and, most notably, Myles Turner. The Lakers had hoped the Indiana Pacers would falter against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Instead, not only are the Pacers up 2-0 against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, but Myles Turner’s postseason production has been nothing short of outstanding.

Turner is currently averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds on impressive 51/38/84 shooting splits. He has also emerged as a defensive powerhouse, leading the playoffs with 2.6 blocks per game. Turner’s postseason success has likely crushed Lakers fans’ hopes of acquiring him. While it’s not impossible that Turner could explore other roster options, the reality of the situation makes it unlikely.

The reality for the Lakers might not be exciting for fans

Given the current NBA Salary Cap thresholds, the Lakers aren’t in a financial position to make a serious offer. Their projected 2024-2025 team salary is $181,664,786, exceeding the first apron ($178,132,000). This means they face luxury tax penalties and restrictions on tools like the mid-level exception (MLE) and sign-and-trade options. However, they do remain below the second apron ($188,931,000), allowing for limited roster flexibility.

There are, however, a few ways the Lakers could manage their finances. LeBron James is expected to restructure his contract to a more team-friendly deal, which would make Rob Pelinka’s job of building a competitive roster around him a bit easier. Additionally, Dorian Finney-Smith holds a player option. If he declines it, that would free up even more cap space.

Los Angeles likely won't have enough money to make a splash

The biggest issue for the Lakers is that the amount of financial flexibility they will have remains uncertain until these contract decisions are finalized. Even if they manage to free up some cap space, it’s highly unlikely that Myles Turner would sign for the mid-level exception. Realistically, Turner is more likely to stay with a Pacers team that is on the verge of making its second straight Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

While the market for centers this offseason isn’t completely barren, the Lakers may have to scramble to find viable alternatives if Turner stays put. Who those alternatives might be is a question that only time will answer.

The Lakers are facing a pivotal offseason where every decision counts. If they can’t land Myles Turner, finding a quality big man will be essential for their hopes of remaining competitive next season.