Lakers plan to get historic LeBron moment over quickly on Opening Night
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by a rising star, Anthony Edwards, for opening night on Tuesday. Still, the attention surrounds LeBron James, living out his dream of playing alongside his son, Bronny James.
The media has been going into overdrive about LeBron and his son's upcoming court appearance ever since the Lakers drafted Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Rumors are swirling that it's very likely that LeBron and Bronny will become the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together early in the game, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
“I'm being told it's very likely, and the Lakers plan that LeBron James and Bronny James make history as the first father-son duo to be on the court at the same time, and likely to come early in the game as long as it's competitive and it's a flowing game as far as where the Lakers are at early on in that game,” Charania said. “
“I think that's going to be very important. The Lakers want to allow this to happen during the flow of the game in a competitive environment. JJ Redick said on Monday that there is no plan finalized yet for both of them to play together on opening night, but this is something the Lakers have spent a lot of time discussing internally.”
LeBron James gets one step closer to living out the dream
LeBron has talked about playing with his son for years, and now the moment seems closer than ever.
The father-son duo got their first taste of stepping onto the court together during a preseason matchup where the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns, 118-114. Since then, Bronny has played a few minutes off the bench and got his first preseason start against the Golden State Warriors.
Bronny dropped 17 points, pulled down four rebounds and snagged three steals in 35 minutes.
While some critics have been skeptical of Bronny being ready for the NBA, Lakers head coach JJ Redick shed light on Bronny's patience and the development of the team's young players.
"I think for him and all our younger players, all the moments are building blocks," Redick said after the game. Not just the good moments but the bad moments are learning opportunities. You have to have a level of patience and optimism. I'm very confident in the level of work that our young guys have had. As for Bronny, I'm not even remotely concerned. We're trying to help him grow into a great basketball player."
While Bronny awaits his NBA debut, he addressed the media ahead of the Lakers’ season opener. He said getting ready for the game is no different than getting ready for any other game, but the feeling of being in the home arena for the first time playing is special.
With the possibility of history being made on opening night, another father-son duo is set to be in attendance. An MLB father-son duo of Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. plan to be in Crypto.com Arena to be a part of the moment.
“We will be the only two families ever to do it, so It’s going to be a crazy experience,” Bronny said.