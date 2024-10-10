Lakers plan on wasting no time to trot out LeBron, Bronny James together
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on the opening night of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. When the purple and gold take the court on October 22nd, it'll mark a momentous occasion for more reasons than one. However, the most intriguing aspect has to be the dynamic between 20-time All-Star LeBron James and his son/teammate, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr.
Los Angeles selected Bronny with the No. 55 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Upon doing so, he and LeBron became the inaugural father-son duo in league history. The James tandem recently shared the floor for the first time during the Lakers' 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns. Nonetheless, they only logged slightly over four minutes together. Not to mention, it was an exhibition match.
Lakers and basketball fans are eager to see LeBron and Bronny play side by side in a meaningful game(s) and for extended stretches. And based on recent intel from ESPN's Shams Charania, the wait won't extend past the upcoming contest against the Timberwolves:
Lakers plan to trot out LeBron, Bronny James together 'as soon as opening night'
"We're going to be seeing history very, very soon," Charania declared on Get Up. Moreover, Los Angeles will roll out a lineup consisting of LeBron and Bronny "as soon as opening night," the insider revealed.
"That is the plan. That is the hope," Charania stated. However, as he stressed, the decision ultimately falls on Lakers first-year head coach JJ Redick, though LeBron also figures to have a say.
If/when Redick deploys the James' simultaneously, it'll be a landmark feat that will go down in the annals of the Association. No player has ever had the opportunity to operate alongside their son. But by the sounds of it, we can anticipate that changing shortly.
All eyes were already on LeBron and the Lakers. Now, with Bronny in the mix, the attention only intensifies. Regardless, it's unequivocally a fascinating circumstance worth following, only adding to the excitement leading up to the regular-season opener.