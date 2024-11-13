Lakers take puzzling G League approach with Bronny James
After a week of development, the Los Angeles Lakers have decided that James will only participate in G League home games, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
In only one game with the South Bay Lakers, LeBron James’ son received another perk during his rookie season — which may ruffle feathers. Bronny was already given a fully guaranteed contract, which is unusual for a second-round draft pick. Playing solely home games is extremely uncommon for a development player and could be a recipe for failure.
In his G League debut with the South Bay Lakers against the Salt Lake City Stars last Saturday, Bronny scored six points in 31 minutes of play on 2-of-9 field goal shooting, including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-3 guard also had two steals, four assists, three rebounds, and one blocked shot.
Head coach JJ Redick stated that Bronny will alternate between the NBA and G League, but did that only include games that do not require travel?
Bronny James will be a part-time G-Leauge player?
Spectators assumed that once the celebration was over Bronny would be sent to the G League for more development. According to Windhorst, Bronny will be considered a part-time G League player with the new stipulation, and it could cause more harm than good.
“He’s not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective Podcast. “ I know he’s getting somewhat special treatment and nepotism. That’s fine; honestly, I don’t care. Like I said, it’s normal. Now, I think it’s actually detrimental to him.
“I don’t like that. I don’t know whose idea it was, but obviously, the Lakers are fine with it—they’re doing it. I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think it benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at this point.”
During his six games with the main roster, Bronny didn’t have much production in scoring but did slightly better playing at a lower level. Compared to what he would earn on the main Lakers squad, Bronny can gain more playing time and experience. While some still don’t believe he’s ready for the league, cutting his development time could allow those accusations to pile on.
Redick, who sees Bronny as a crucial case study for their strategy to nurture new talent, has emphasized that what the Lakers do is part of the team's player development program.