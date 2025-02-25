The Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup isn't just a revenge game for Luka Doncic

In the words of Bruce Buffer — "This is the moment you’ve all been waiting for."

For the first time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will clash, each showcasing their new-look rosters in the wake of the most shocking trade in NBA history. Although the Mavericks will be without Anthony Davis — who suffered an injury in his Dallas debut — all eyes should be on one unexpected player:

Max Christie could make a surprising impact in Luka Doncic revenge game

Yes, you read that correctly. Max Christie could be the biggest X-factor in this highly anticipated matchup. Included as part of the blockbuster trade alongside Davis, Christie has flourished in Dallas, averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 50 percent FG shooting and 43.6 percent from three.

With the Mavs battling injuries, Christie has stepped up in a major way, proving to be one of the bright spots in an otherwise turbulent transition period.

Lakers praise Max Christie’s growth

Despite now being on the opposite side of the floor, Christie’s former Lakers teammates and head coach JJ Redick have continued to express admiration for his development.

JJ Redick is happy to see Max Christie having success in Dallas and will be invested in him “for the rest of his career” pic.twitter.com/im8dvgPyNf — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) February 24, 2025

Drafted 35th overall in 2022, Christie steadily carved out a role in Los Angeles, though he often found himself behind Austin Reaves in the guard rotation. Under former head coach Darvin Ham, opportunities were limited, but when the front office turned to Redick, Christie saw an immediate uptick in both minutes and production — particularly on the defensive end.

Now, he’s making the most of his expanded role in Dallas.

Luka Doncic revenge tour loading?

Of course, the biggest storyline heading into this game is Luka Doncic facing off against his former team for the first time. Once revered as a basketball god in Dallas, he was sent packing in a move that left Mavs fans stunned. One phone call from Nico Harrison turned their franchise upside down, and now they’re left wondering:

While it’s impossible to replace a generational talent like Doncic, Christie now has the opportunity to prove he can help fill that void. Whether or not he can fully step into those massive shoes remains to be seen, but tonight’s game could offer an early answer.

The stage is set. The stakes are high. And for Max Christie, this might just be the biggest night of his career.