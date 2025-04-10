Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball remains one of the league's most exciting young players. His unique flair and poise make him a dynamic presence, often producing highlight-reel plays on any giving night.

Ball is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, averaging 25.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds, though his efficiency was down because of how much responsibility he had. Despite his elite play this year, Ball's future in Charlotte could be in the air depending on the direction Charlotte goes in the NBA Draft.

The Charlotte Hornets may draft a LaMelo Ball replacement

Ball is one of the league's brightest stars. However, his inability to lead the team to consistent success and his injury history may force the Hornets to explore options in the draft to find a guard.

From Tre Johnson out of Texas to VJ Edgedcomb out of Baylor, there are a number of big-time talent entering the draft this year. One potential target who could be on the Hornet's radar is the Oklahoma Sooners Guard Jeremiah Fears.

The 6-foot-4 guard thrived throughout his time with the Sooners, averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field.

He had a strong showing in a loss during the March Madness tournament, dropping 20 points on Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies, and despite the Sooners getting bounced early, Fears showed he can shine on big stages.

He's a crafty, shifty guard who can score at will. He often draws comparisons to Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and, with the right development and playing time, could be a lethal scorer throughout his NBA career.

Our latest mock draft at FanSided has the Hornets taking him with the No. 6 pick in this year's draft. Although he may not come in and instantly take over the position from Ball, with some time, he can develop into the Hornet's point guard for the future.

Currently, the Hornets have the third-best odds of getting the No.1 overall pick in this year's draft. Their chance to land a franchise-altering piece like Duke star Cooper Flagg or even Ace Bailey out of Rutgers is exceptionally high. Still, in the likelihood of falling out of the top three, the Hornets should be thinking of LaMelo Ball replacements.