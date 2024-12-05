Lane Kiffin can't stop embarrassing himself while trying to make Ole Miss’ playoff case
Nobody wants Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff as badly as Lane Kiffin. And on one hand, you have to respect a coach defending what his team was able to do this year. On the other, Kiffin is looking extremely desperate with each plea he makes for the Rebels to get in.
Especially considering that Kiffin is going to bat for a three-loss SEC school. If it were a school like SMU, Notre Dame or any other program not in the Big Ten or the SEC, it would be respectable. But twisting himself into knots for another SEC school, one that had plenty of chances to leave no doubt about its CFP status, to steal one of the 12 bids in final field just doesn’t sit right.
And with Kiffin’s latest argument, he’s getting more and more desperate. It’s just embarrassing at this point.
Lane Kiffin’s latest plea shows desperation rather than reasonable justification for Ole Miss to get in CFP
Kiffin’s the latest person to boast about how big and bad the SEC is, and he’s the latest to put down the ACC to do so. While I actually agree that Ole Miss deserves to get in over Miami, how Kiffin’s going about it is, to put it bluntly, lame.
Yes, Ole Miss has better wins than Miami. But Miami was able to finish the season with fewer losses. And if the Power 4 structure essentially included the ACC and the Big 12, regardless of how good or bad either conference is, they’re on the same scale. And bashing another conference to make you sound more credible ultimately doesn’t solve anything; the College Football Playoff committee already shows its favoritism toward the SEC to begin with.
Ole Miss was fortunate enough to beat Georgia at home. But they also have bad losses: a home loss to Kentucky and a road loss to Florida, which had a losing record in the SEC at the time, don’t mean anything. And a loss to LSU in overtime doesn't just disappear. The fact is that the team has its flaws just like any other team on the bubble. That’s why they’re on the bubble. And you don’t get exonerated just because you are in a better conference.
But I don’t have to go around toting every stat that justifies that and belittle the ACC in the process. The College Football Playoff selection committee’s due process will justify which teams get in. For better or worse, the SEC has the upper hand. So how about we stay off Twitter and get ready for either a playoff run or a bowl game. Remember what happened to the last coach and team that pleaded for a College Football Playoff spot?