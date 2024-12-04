5 LaNorris Sellers transfer destinations that could outbid South Carolina in NIL game
By John Buhler
Let me make this perfect clear from the start. I do not want to see LaNorris Sellers transfer from South Carolina. He has been one of the most captivating playmakers I have seen in the SEC in quite some time. Underrecruited out of high school, the Florence native decided to sign with his home state's flagship university back in 2023. Shane Beamer believed in him, and he was rewarded for it.
However, now is the time for the South Carolina boosters to pony up and put together quite the NIL package to keep the best thing to happen to them since Marcus Lattimore around for the foreseeable future. While I cannot foresee what his pro prospects are, we are looking at a guy who could be the next Cam Newton in the SEC. Right now, I think his ceiling is higher than that of even Jalen Milroe.
Again, I do not want him to transfer because having South Carolina relevant is good for the SEC and good for college football as a whole. They have a rabid and passionate fanbase, one that deserves to see a team fight for playoff contention year in and year out. While the odds are against them to make the College Football Playoff this year, it would be such a shame to lose Sellers over only a few million.
Unfortunately, I would not be shocked to see a few southeastern schools outbid South Carolina here.
5. Ole Miss Rebels
I don't know what the future holds for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. He can probably stay for as long as he likes, but he does have wanderer tendencies about him. This was supposed to be the year that the Rebels made the playoff, and they went 9-3... While they did beat South Carolina head-to-head in the Gamecocks' worst game of the year, they are going to be without Jaxson Dart heading into next year.
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, I suppose if you are Sellers. Optically, it may be a terrible look, as South Carolina is trending up into 2025, whereas Ole Miss may be a major regression candidate. What I do know is Kiffin and his staff know offense and that Ole Miss has been crushing it in the transfer portal ever since The Lane Train pulled into Oxford Station. I would not leave for Ole Miss, but I would get it.
Unless Ole Miss pays Sellers what Tennessee is paying Nico Iamaleava, there is no way he goes there.
4. Florida State Seminoles
While Florida State may not be swimming in cash, the Seminoles are making it a point to not be so beyond horrific again next season. Head coach Mike Norvell has hired former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn to be his new offensive coordinator. Also bringing in former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to lead that side of the ball is a huge plus as well. How does this factor in landing Sellers?
Well, his skill set fits Malzahn's hurry-up-and-run scheme like a hand in glove. After all, he was the star offensive coordinator for Auburn when Cam Newton carried the 2010 Tigers to one of the most improbable undefeated national title seasons ever. Because Sellers grew up in the Carolinas, he may have an affinity for Newton. He may or may not have patterned his game after him, but I do like the fit.
Florida State is another program like Ole Miss that has had so much success in the transfer portal.
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
Depending on what Jalen Milroe wants to do, the Alabama Crimson Tide may be in the market for a new quarterback. I know that Kalen DeBoer does incredible things with players at that position, but even he has to see what South Carolina has in Sellers. He might want some of that. Milroe could return to Tuscaloosa for one more year if he wants to, but he might be slated to be a first-round pick.
Alabama has the boosters and football infrastructure to pursue anyone it wants on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. If Nick Saban were still the head coach, I may have had the Crimson Tide even higher on this list of potential suitors for Sellers. However, I am reticent to give DeBoer the benefit of the doubt to land him after an up-and-down first year as the Crimson Tide's head coach.
Alabama may enter next year with a great deal of uncertainty, but Sellers would solve a lot of issues.
2. Miami Hurricanes
Because the Miami Hurricanes sought to upgrade over Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback by landing Cam Ward in the transfer portal, they have a slightly better chance of making the playoff than does South Carolina. Miami should not make it in, as the Canes have no quality wins and two losses. However, we have seen under new leadership that Miami wants to do everything in its power to be The U again.
Sellers may be an outsider, but with the right cast of characters around him, he could be even better than what Ward was this season for Miami. With Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith being from South Florida, pairing him with Sellers in the transfer portal market would be quite appealing. Miami plays in a very winnable league. While the Mario Cristobal of it all is concerning, I like Miami's upside.
Expect for Miami to be a major player in the transfer portal once again to make another playoff push.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
Oh, this would make Shane Beamer absolutely furious. To lose his most talented player to one of his mentors in Kirby Smart would have him apoplectic. However, the Georgia Bulldogs are varying degrees of uncertain at quarterback next year. Like Jalen Milroe at Alabama, Carson Beck does have one more year of eligibility if he wants it, but I fully suspect for the fifth-year senior to go to the NFL.
The fit is a little wonky with Mike Bobo being the Dawgs' offensive coordinator, but trust me when I say thing. Smart knows that if Georgia is to be playoff viable next year, they need good quarterback play. Is Gunner Stockton the answer? How about Jaden Rashada. Will either Ryan Montgomery or Ryan Puglisi stand up? My thought is that Sellers would beat out every single one of them at Georgia.
Sellers is the type of player to take UGA from a borderline playoff team to a national title contender.