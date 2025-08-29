Las Vegas Aces were fashionably late to the WNBA playoff race

What a week for WNBA action! Check out your roundabout breakdown of the WNBA as we head into the long weekend below:

3 highlights of the WNBA this week:

The Las Vegas Aces win 12 straight games: After a pretty rough start to their season, the Las Vegas Aces saw themselves at eighth place in the WNBA standings, just barely in the playoff picture. Now as we end August, they have won 12 straight games, were the second team to clinch a playoff spot, and are in second place league-wide. This turnaround can be explained by a few things. First, the incredible play of A'ja Wilson, who is averaging over 23 points per game and carrying this team on her back. Second, this Aces team has always been inevitable with players like Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and more being All-Stars. Lastly, the trade to bring in NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings was such an underrated upgrade for the Aces, and something that has made a huge difference in the depth of the Aces.

Alyssa Thomas achieves seventh season triple-double: The MVP race is incredibly tight, and Alyssa Thomas isn't making those decisions any easier. Thomas has been thriving on a successful Phoenix Mercury team, and the triple-double goddess has been pumping out those TDs all season long. This week, she achieved her seveth triple-double of the season with a 12 point, 16 rebound, 15 assist game in Los Angeles against the Sparks. Those seven triple-doubles this season alone are more than any other WNBA player in history has in their entire career. Thomas is averaging 15.9 points (career-high), 9.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists (career-high) per game this season.

Candace Parker's jersey is retired in Chicago: It was a star-studded celebration in Chicago earlier this week as Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey was raised into the rafters. Parker returned to her hometown Chicago Sky in 2021, winning a championship with the team that season. It was her second WNBA Championship after winning one in Los Angeles, but the franchise's first and only championship. Las Vegas was the opposing team that night, meaning her ex-teammates in A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray along with everyone from that 2023 Aces squad was there to celebrate. Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper also made the quick trip to celebrate Parker, leaving immediately after to go catch a flight to rejoin the Mercury. Parker won three championships total in her career, one in LA, one in Chicago, and one in her last season in Vegas. This year, her jersey was retired in both LA and Chicago. The future Hall of Famer is a legend of the game.

2 games to watch this weekend:

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Saturday, Aug. 30, 10 p.m.

Maybe the matchup of the weekend, this game has massive stakes. The Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty are currently just 0.5 games apart in the standings right now, meaning whoever wins will likely jump up ahead of the other. Plus, since these two teams are ALSO currently in the fourth and fifth positions, home-court advantage in the playoffs is also currently on the line. With New York struggling with injury, hopefully they get enough players back for Saturday to make this a true battle.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm: Monday, Sept. 1, 10 p.m.

Another important match that will impact standings, the Sparks play the Storm to close out the long weekend. Seattle is in a tough spot, with their unpredictable performances costing them their comfort when it comes to playoff positioning. Had they won their game against Indiana earlier in the week, they would be in a better position when it comes to the end of the season. Now, they are in a four-way battle for the final three spots in the playoffs along with the Indiana Fever, Golden State Valkyries, and LA Sparks. With Sparks currently just outside of the playoff picture, they will hope to win every game they can in the next few weeks, but this one against another team in this lower half is especially important.

1 storyline to follow: Call an ambulance ... but not for me (for the New York Liberty)

Injuries have been a main talking point in the WNBA lately. It feels like every week, a new team is going through the ringer when it comes to having a long injury report. The Indiana Fever have had it pretty bad this season. Caitlin Clark only appeared in 13 games at the beginning of the season, and has now been out for about a month and a half, with no sight on a return. Now, the New York Liberty are going through it injury-wise.

They got back Breanna Stewart this week, which was a relief. Stewart missed about a month of play after suffering a bone bruise in her knee at the end of July. She came back to the court on Monday's game against Connecticut, on a 20-minute playing restriction. She will be on a 25-minute restriction against Washington on Thursday night, and hopefully given more minutes in a crucial game against Phoenix on Saturday.

The Liberty are currently missing Sabrina Ionescu due to a toe injury she suffered in practice this week, Natasha Cloud to a fractured nose, Jonquel Jones to illness, and Nyara Sabally to a knee injury. They just barely got the win against the already eliminated Connecticut Sun on Monday, now missing more players against a more formidable team in Washington. Hopefully some of these injuries can be resolved before the playoffs arrive.