When is the last time Kentucky made the Sweet 16? Wildcats March Madness history

The Kentucky Wildcats made the stunning (if long overdue) move to part ways with John Calipari last offseason. It was presented as a mutual decision, but it's clear Cal was on his way out as soon as the Wildcats' season ended with another premature exit. Jack Gohlke will haunt the halls of Rupp Arena forever.

Cal went to Arkansas, where he has experienced immediate success. The Razorbacks stumbled a bit out of the gate, but now Arkansas is Sweet 16 bound after an impressive second-round victory over No. 2 St. John's. It feels like things are working out for both sides.

Kentucky went on to hire Mark Pope after a failed bid at the likes of Dan Hurley and other college basketball elites. Pope left BYU's program in good standing and returned to his alma mater, where his relentless Wildcats propaganda quickly won over the fanbase. It's a challenge to coach in Rupp — expectations never waver — but Pope appears built for the moment.

Despite rebuilding the entire roster from scratch in the transfer portal, Pope and the Wildcats secured a No. 3 seed in the rough-and-tumble SEC. Kentucky cruised through its first-round matchup with Troy, avoiding another Oakland-esque meltdown, and now stands a win away from the Sweet 16. The team in their way: No. 6 Illinois, led by an accomplished Brad Underwood and future lottery pick Kasparas Jakucionis.

Here is Kentucky's March Madness history for ya.

When did Kentucky last make the Sweet 16 in March Madness?

It has been a while since Kentucky last advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Most programs would live happily with a Sweet 16 berth once every few years, but Kentucky is title or bust just about every season. At least, that's how the fanbase operates.

The last time we saw the Wildcats in the Sweet 16 was all the way back in 2019 when Cal led Kentucky to the Elite Eight behind a typically star-studded roster. That Kentucky team featured five future NBA staples in P.J. Washington, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Immanuel Quickley, and Nick Richards. Ashton Hagans has made the NBA rounds, too, but he is currently out of the league.

Kentucky, a No. 2 seed, cruised past Abilene Christian in the first round and outlasted No. 7 Wofford in the second round. Then came No. 3 Houston in the Sweet 16, which ended in another Kentucky victory. The Wildcats wound up losing to No. 5 Auburn in the Elite Eight.

How many Sweet 16s has Kentucky made in March Madness?

Kentucky leads all schools with 45 total Sweet 16 appearances. The Wildcats have a storied history, with Cal only its most recent chapter. From Adolph Rupp, to Rick Pitino, to John Calipari, Kentucky has been home to some of the game's greatest and most accomplished coaches. Pope is looking to author a similarly impactful legacy in Lexington.

When was Kentucky's last NCAA Tournament championship win?

The last time Kentucky won the NCAA Tournament title was all the way back in 2012, when freshmen Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist headlined the roster. Cal's Wildcats, a No. 1 seed, beat No. 2 Kansas, led by the third-winningest active head coach in March Madness history, Bill Self.

AD only scored six points in the title game, but picked up 16 rebounds, three steals, and six blocks to stuff the stat sheet. Kentucky was led in scoring by Doron Lamb, who scored 22 points with three made 3s.

Full list of Kentucky national titles in March Madness

Kentucky has won eight Division I men's NCAA championships. Their last was in 2012, but the program's track record is beyond comparison. Again, this Wildcats program stands alone in the annals of college hoops history.