When is the last time Michigan State made the Sweet 16? Spartans March Madness history

The Michigan State Spartans are a proud and successful college basketball program, and that tradition has been amplified over the 30 seasons under head coach Tom Izzo and their current Big Ten record run of 27 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Spartans' success in the NCAA Tournament has earned Izzo the nickname "Mr. March" after reaching eight Final Fours, winning a national championship, and engineering several often-improbable runs in the postseason.

This year's team has a chance to add to that success as the No. 2- seed in the South region as it faces No.10-seed New Mexico in the Round of 32 on Sunday, seeking another trip to the Sweet 16. This season has seen the team return to the typical Michigan State style of play we've become accustomed to seeing after a few down years by the program standard.

That begs the question: When was the last time Michigan State reached the Sweet 16?

Michigan State's last Sweet 16

It's actually been more recent than most people probably realize. While Michigan State's seeding hasn't been favorable since its 2019 Final Four season (an 11-seed, a 9-seed, and two 7-seeds), the Spartans last Sweet 16 appearance was in 2023. No. 7-seed Michigan State upset No. 2-seed Marquette in the Round of 32 to set up a showdown with Kansas State in New York.

The Spartans and the Wildcats played an all-time classic at Madison Square Garden. Kansas State earned the 98-93 overtime win behind late buckets from Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell.

On this day in 2023, Markquis Nowell went OFF at MSG, tallying 20 points and 19 assists in an unforgettable #MarchMadness performance!

How many times has Michigan State been to the Sweet 16?

The Spartans have made it to the Round of 32 in 15 of their last 18 NCAA Tournament appearances. They advanced to the Sweet 16 fifteen times under Izzo and 21 times overall.

Sweet 16 appearances: 1957, 1959, 1978, 1979, 1986, 1990, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2023.

When was Michigan State's last national title?

Izzo led Mateen Cleaves, Jason Richardson, Morris Peterson, and the Spartans to the national championship in 2000, the program's second all-time (1979- Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird). Michigan State was a No. 1 seed that season and took down Valparaiso, Utah, Syracuse, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Florida to claim the title.

Twenty-five years after Jason Richardson helped bring a national championship to East Lansing, his son Jase is carrying on the family legacy at Michigan State. Now, as a freshman, Jase and the Spartans are chasing the same dream... to hang another banner in the Breslin Center.

Since then, the Spartans have made six more trips to the Final Four -- finishing as the runner-up to North Carolina in Detroit in 2009 and narrowly missing out on the title game after a loss to Gordon Heyward and Butler in Indianapolis in 2010 -- but a second career title still eludes Izzo and company.

They've had some impressive and somewhat improbable runs, most notably reaching the 2005 Final Four as a No. 5 seed with wins over Duke, Syracuse, and Kentucky, and making the 2015 Final Four as a No. 7 seed after playing most of the year as a bubble team. The Spartans were also a 2-seed the last time they reached the Final Four (2019), falling to Texas Tech as Virginia took home the title.



Full list Michigan State's national titles

The Michigan State Spartans have just two national championships in men's basketball. Let's take a look at each title game.

1979: Michigan State 75, Indiana State 64

This game is often credited for helping college basketball evolve into the national spotlight. Future NBA stars Magic Johnson (Michigan State) and Larry Bird (Indiana State) faced off as the Sycamores tried to finish an undefeated season with a national title. However, the Spartans came away with the victory in the first Tournament that used official seeding.



2000: Michigan State 89, Florida 76

A loaded Michigan State team took down an upset-minded No. 5 seed in Florida for its second national title. Cleaves left the game with an injury but returned to score 18 points and earn Most Outstanding Player honors for the Tournament. His celebration is still often included in annual content for March Madness.

Coincidentally, the Spartans and the Gators could possibly meet in this year's Final Four.