When's the last time UConn women's basketball won a national title? Revisit a dynasty

UConn was once one of the most dominant women’s college basketball programs in the country. They were so dominant, people questioned if it was fair that the Huskies were just running through teams.

It’s hard to think there was a time where UConn wasn’t the most dominant program. Now, South Carolina probably holds that title. The two will meet on Sunday. South Carolina was the first team to dethrone the Huskies.

Longtime UConn coach Geno Auriemma has won all 11 of the Huskies national championships. While it’s been a while since he’s last won a title, this year, they’ll have a chance to do it with arguably the best college basketball player in the history of the sport.

When was the last time UConn women’s basketball won a national championship?

The last time UConn won a national title was back in 2016. When they didn’t reach the title game in 2017, it ended a four-year run of championships for the Huskies from 2013-16.

The Huskies have been dominant under Auriemma, which included two, four-year championship runs, the other from 2000-04. The 11 championships Auriemma and the Huskies have are the most of any other women’s program.

Their dominant championship runs have also included six undefeated seasons, ending with a championship. This season also marks the 16th Final Four appearances for Auriemma and the Huskies in the last 17 years.

Yet as strong of a program as they’ve been, the one team that’s had their number lately is the same team they can end their championship drought against: South Carolina.

Women’s NCAA Tournament: Championship history between UConn and South Carolina

Sunday is the second meeting between the two teams in the national championship game. The only other appearance was back in 2022, Paige Bueckers’ only other title game appearance. While it's been just shy of a decade since UConn last won a title, though, South Carolina and Dawn Staley have begun a dynastic run of their own, winning championships in that 2022 season but also in 2017 and in the 2024 season as well, ending Caitlin Clark's career

In terms of the NCAA Tournament, this will be the third matchup in March Madness between the two teams. The postseason series is tied 1-1. UConn’s win over the Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament was in the Elite Eight in 2018. The Huskies, however, lost in the Final Four in an overtime thriller against Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish went on to win the national championship.