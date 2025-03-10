Latest Aaron Rodgers rumor could make Geno Smith trade even worse for the Seahawks

The NFL quarterback carousel is beginning to spin faster and faster. Friday night's news that the Seattle Seahawks had traded QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders sent shockwaves through the league, and now that ripple effect is starting to influence other teams' decisions.

One of those effects was seen in the market for veteran signal-caller Aaron Rodgers' services. Stalled contract negotiations between Smith and Seattle will certainly influence Rodgers' value to other teams, despite the fact that interest in the future Hall of Famer appeared to be at an all-time low just a few days ago.

But one thing Seahawks fans probably didn't think about was how it may come back and effect their own team. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Sunday that Seattle is speaking with Rodgers about potentially filling their new QB vacancy.

Seahawks inquiring about Aaron Rodgers just doesn't make any sense after trading Geno Smith

After trading Smith, 34, away for a third-round pick, why would Seattle think bringing in the 41-year-old Rodgers would be an upgrade? The Minnesota Vikings are letting QB Sam Darnold walk after refusing to franchise tag him, and that's who was originally tied to Seattle just a day ago. He's only 27 and displayed an impressive resurgence from his days as a New York Jet.

The stats don't matter when it comes to Rodgers; he's not a viable long-term solution. Even if the goal was to bridge the gap from now until the next draft when a younger rookie is available, Darnold is the much more efficient option and can likely win the team more games in the meantime.

Now, to be fair, other reports have indicated Rodgers is closer to a deal with the New York Giants, but nothing is ever final until it's announced. Whatever's going on inside general manager John Schneider's office, it doesn't seem conducive to winning more football games.