Latest Jets injury update could help usher Aaron Rodgers out the door in New York
By Lior Lampert
After getting ruled out for Week 9 a day prior, New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard has been placed on injured reserve (IR).
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lazard lands on IR due to a chest issue. The "good friend and trusted target" of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was initially only slated to miss New York's clash with the Houston Texans on Thursday night. But now, he'll be sidelined for at least three more games afterward.
From an on-field standpoint, Lazard's absence shouldn't hurt the Jets too much. His role was ostensibly diminishing based on the one game he was available for with longtime Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams. Nonetheless, the impact it has on Rodgers and his outlook/standing with the team could be worth monitoring.
If the ongoing ex-Packers reunion in New York is any indication, Rodgers playing with his buddies matters to him. Between Lazard, Adams, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and other Green Bay retreads who've followed suit, the veteran passer undeniably prefers stick sticking to his guns. Could losing a pal for several contests overlap with the Jets falling out of playoff contention, thus ending Gang Green's demonstrably failed experiment?
What else does Rodgers have going for him if not for the power of friendship? Reliving the Packers days with his comrades is virtually all he and the Jets can hang their hats on, given the current state of affairs. As crazy as it sounds, the seasoned signal-caller may have to prioritize winning ballgames sans Lazard instead. Who would've thunk it?
However, Lazard suddenly missing extensive time might change New York's stance on fellow wideout Mike Williams. The latter has been a popular name ahead of the league's Nov. 5th trade deadline, though his future with the Jets remains in flux. Perhaps the former's ailment encourages them to preserve their pass-catching depth.
With Lazard facing a multi-week recovery timeline, perhaps Rodgers and the Jets can recruit other one-time Packers. Maybe the ghost of retired receivers Donald Driver or Jordy Nelson can dust off their cleats. Alternatively, Randall Cobb has left the door open for an NFL comeback despite joining ESPN's SEC Network as an analyst. The options are endless!