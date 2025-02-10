Latest Micah Parsons update will give Cowboys fans a bad case of Luka Doncic deja vu
The sports world turned upside down when the Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luca Doncic was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 2. The Mavericks dealt him along with Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Max Christie, Anthony Davis and a 2029 first-round pick.
The trade was so lopsided that many Mavericks fans are showing their anger and protesting outside American Airlines Center, the home of the Mavericks, almost every day since the trade was announced.
As someone who had lived in DFW for almost three years and has friends who work in media there, Doncic was a legitimate star the Mavericks had been waiting for since the retirement of Dirk Nowitzki.
So I understand the frustration of many Mavericks fans who felt betrayed by the organization for getting so little in return but also over why the franchise dealt Doncic now. The statement from both Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and owner Patrick Dumont, having the audacity to call out Doncic as lazy and out of shape, has touched more nerves of angry Mavericks fans.
As the Mavericks take up all the attention, one person in Dallas who is relieved and thankful right now has to be Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones. Harrison has replaced him as a public enemy No. 1. But reports over the weekend about the Cowboys have had an internal discussion over potentially dealing their star pass rusher Micah Parsons. If that ever happens, the Dallas sports fans could become more belligerent and turn on Jones again.
The Dallas Cowboys have been through this before
Jones and his star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was at stand still last off-season before they finally agreed to an extension last August. But the whole saga had a negative impact on the team according to former Cowboy tight end Peyton Hendershot, who put Jones on blast for not taking care of Lamb sooner and creating a distraction.
The question is will Parsons play along with his charade knowing he will be taken care eventually of or does Parsons lose patience and demand a trade like Myles Garrett?
As preposterous as the Cowboys are even thinking about trading Parsons, at least the Cowboys will be in the spotlight this off-season. That is what Jones craves and you can bet he is going to milk this storyline regardless of the outcome.
This is why the phrase "bad publicity is good publicity" fits Jerry Jones better than anyone else out there.