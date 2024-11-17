Latest Packers injury puts Jordan Love in precarious position down the stretch
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers offensive line is being held together with glue at the moment, and another injury to Jordan Morgan won't do them any favors. Jordan Love has been forced to miss time once already this season – and it can be argued Matt LaFleur and Co. rushed him back into action too soon.
Morgan aggravated a past should injury this week, and was placed on injured reserve as a result. On Friday, LaFleur announced the news.
“He did (aggravate the shoulder), yesterday at practice,” LaFleur said Friday. “Again, unfortunate. We’re going through that process of what’s next, so we’re just working through it right now.”
Jordan Morgan injury puts the Packers in a tough position
Morgan was the 25th-overall pick in this past April's draft, and he's been one of the better rookies at his position in the NFL. In 186 snaps, Morgan has allowed just three quarterback pressures and, for the most part, has kept Love off his back. That's all Green Bay could've asked for.
With Morgan out, expect Sean Rhyan to take most of the starting snaps at right guard, as he rotated into the lineup even when the rookie was healthy. Jacob Monk could become the primary backup, as well. While these are players some Packers fans aren't familiar with, they'll become household names quickly if Love is under frequent pressure against the Chicago Bears this week.
Rather than activate another offensive lineman when Morgan was placed on IR, the Packers instead added cornerback Robert Rochell, who has appeared in four games with Green Bay already this season.
Fortunately for the Packers offensive line, center Josh Myers won't miss more time. This group can only handle so much reshuffling at once, as Love relies heavily on his offensive line.
Love and the Packers are favored to take care of business against a Bears team that, frankly, is imploding before our very eyes. Some Chicago veterans even want rookie QB Caleb Williams benched. With or without a stable offensive line, Sunday's game ought to end in a victory for the Packers.