Latest Phillies rumors suggest Dave Dombrowski is dead serious about a run at Juan Soto
The Philadelphia Phillies won the NL East and claimed the No. 2 seed in the National League this season, but a rocky patch after the All-Star break fed into a doomed, all-too-brief postseason run, which ended with a four-game NLDS loss to the scrappy New York Mets.
We have seen the Phillies in October for a while now, but this team can't quite put the pieces together when it matters most. Dave Dombrowski is an accomplished GM and John Middleton displays an uncommon willingness to spend from the ownership chair, but despite endless resources and immense star-power, the Phillies haven't reached the mountaintop with their current core.
As a result, this offseason reads as extremely consequential for Philadelphia. A good chunk of the bullpen can leave in free agency, while the offense — endlessly explosive on paper — clearly needs more reinforcements.
Perhaps the most glaring area of need on the roster is the outfield. Johan Rojas can't hit, Brandon Marsh can't hit lefties, and Austin Hays can't really hit righties. Nick Castellanos was a clutch force in right field last season, but the Phillies' outfield depth chart was otherwise lacking.
It just so happens that the No. 1 free agent this winter, Juan Soto, could help the Phillies with that precise issue. He's expected to command a contract in the ballpark of Shohei Ohtani's historic $700 million deal, which is a lot for a team with a payroll as high as Philadelphia. That said, the Phillies appear more than ready to mount an earnest courting of the four-time All-Star.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Phillies showing signs of seriousness in offseason pursuit of Juan Soto
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies "can't believe" the team hasn't won a World Series with Bryce Harper yet. That could bring about drastic offseason changes.
"The Phillies can’t believe they don’t have a ring in the Bryce Harper era, and after knocking on the door the past few years, they are willing to make a huge move to change their fate. Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, has not internally discussed pursuing Soto with his staff but is painfully aware they need to shake up their lineup. Simply, scouts say, they’re just too easy to pitch to come crunchtime with their big swingers and contact-challenged hitters. If someone needs a slugger like Nick Castellanos, or outfield help in Brandon Marsh, or third baseman Alec Bohm, the Phillies are listening."
Philadelphia needs to swap some of its more strikeout-prone bats for steadfast, bat-to-ball experts. Few offer a more compelling blend of contact and power ability than Soto, who slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs this past season with the New York Yankees. It would require financial commitment of a truly historic variety to put Soto in a Phillies uniform, but Philadelphia could clear up the necessary cap space by trading the likes of Castellanos or Marsh, both of whom are sure to appeal to a number of contenders. Trading either would also open up Soto's hypothetical spot in the depth chart.
There has been a lot of talk about how close the Phillies are to the third luxury tax threshold, but every comment from Middleton and the front office suggest that Philadelphia is willing to cross the line for the right piece. Soto, obviously, qualifies as the "right" piece to complete this complicated Phillies puzzle, especially with the Dodgers and Mets set to burn cash all winter. If the Phils don't get aggressive, the other National League contenders could pass them by.
Losing Casty or Marsh would be a bitter pill to swallow for vibe purposes, but if it's all in service of landing Juan Soto, Phillies fans won't complain.