Latest Pirates rumor should have Red Sox on the phone about Jared Jones immediately
The Boston Red Sox made the biggest pitching trade of the winter so far, acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for several quality prospects. And yet, Boston remains one of the deepest farm systems in the MLB, not to mention a ready-now contender with a refreshingly ambitious front office.
Crochet's arrival will coincide, presumably, with the return of Lucas Giolito from Tommy John surgery. This Red Sox rotation is primed to take a significant step forward as is, but there is always room for further improvement — especially if Boston's ultra-aggressive pursuit of Juan Soto is any indication.
The Red Sox aren't going to drop $700 million on any current free agents, but Corbin Burnes is still available. Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, Roki Sasaki, and others would all do a great deal of good for a Red Sox team looking to climb the ladder in a competitive AL East.
Or, perhaps more realistically, the Red Sox weaponize their deep farm system on the trade front. More quality pitching options are bound to become available as prices soar. The most interesting name floated in recent weeks is 23-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates ace Jared Jones, who is coming off of an impressive rookie season. He's also under team control through 2027.
Pittsburgh's reported wishlist ought to be music to Craig Breslow's ears.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Pirates' needs align perfectly with Red Sox roster — and could put Jared Jones within reach
The Pirates are looking for an impact corner outfielder, per Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Boston has such a piece in 25-year-old Wilyer Abreu, who slashed .253/.322/.459 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI as a rookie. Like Jones, Abreu is on an affordable, team-controlled contract through the 2027 season, so Pittsburgh can view him as a legitimate building block.
Boston should value Abreu, both now and long term, but a player like Jones may be too good to pass up. The rookie's impact wavered at times last season, but he looked like a mighty strong pillar behind Paul Skenes in the rotation. For the Pirates to even consider trading Jones is baffling, but Pittsburgh does need bats in the worst way. This could be the rare mutually beneficial exchange of extremely bright up-and-comers.
Jones finished his rookie campaign with a 4.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, posting 132 strikeouts in 121.2 innings of work. He can kiss triple-digits with his fastball (velocity in the 93rd percentile, per Baseball Savant) and coax almost four inches of break from his slider. Jones has strikeout stuff and a tremendous foundation for long-term, ace-level success in the majors. Planting him next to Crochet in the rotation for the foreseeable future would be an absolute dream.
The Red Sox need to boost the offense too, but pitching was the clearest area of weakness in 2024. Giolito's return and Crochet's arrival should do a world of good, especially if we bake in growth from Brayan Bello and some of Boston's younger arms. That said, adding Jones — a potential rotation headliner for the next decade — would be a momentous occasion and prove just how serious this Red Sox front office is.