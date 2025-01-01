Latest White Sox move could gift the Braves a familiar face from Aaron Bummer trade
If there's one thing that Alex Anthopoulos is known for, it's pulling off incredible trades. Players like Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Chris Sale, and Raisel Iglesias (among others) have all been acquired in Anthopoulos-made trades.
Another example of Anthopoulos being a trade wizard comes from last offseason's trade with the Chicago White Sox. The Atlanta Braves sent five players including Michael Soroka to the South Side, while receiving just Aaron Bummer in return.
The deal looked like a clear Atlanta win at the time, as they parted with several fringe MLB players and received one very solid left-handed reliever. The deal has only aged better for the Braves since it was executed, and the White Sox's latest roster move could help Anthopoulos bring in a player involved in that trade back to Atlanta.
The White Sox acquired Tyler Gilbert and to create space on their 40-man roster, DFA'd Braden Shewmake who was in the Bummer deal. Shewmake didn't appear to have much of a future in Atlanta after the season Orlando Arcia had in 2023, but with Arcia coming off a down year and the Braves not having much depth behind him, could a Shewmake reunion be in store?
Braves could make Aaron Bummer deal an even bigger win by bringing Braden Shewmake back to Atlanta
Having Braden Shewmake be the shortstop Anthopoulos brings in rather than guys like Willy Adames or Bo Bichette would sting, but it would, at least, make some sense.
Shewmake is never going to hit much. He had just eight hits in 64 MLB at-bats with the White Sox this past season and has a career .708 OPS in parts of five minor league seasons. He is, however, an exceptional defender, stole 27 bases (in 28 tries) for Triple-A Gwinnett in 2023, and does not strike out very much.
For a Braves team loaded with offensive talent, they can afford to have a lighter-hitting shortstop at the bottom of their order like Shewmake who can provide speed and defense.
Arcia would be the team's unquestioned starter over Shewmake, and for good reason, but the depth chart behind him is barren, to say the least. The Braves traded for Nick Allen, but he has a .537 OPS in his career. Nacho Alvarez is an exciting prospect, but he really struggled at the MLB level when given a chance last season.
Shewmake can add some much-needed depth, and by returning to the organization he was drafted by, he might show some more promise. It wouldn't be the most exciting move, but it would add some much-needed infield depth that the Braves lack. Getting him back for free just one year after trading him for a very useful reliever would make it even sweeter.