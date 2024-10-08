LeBron James chalk toss celebration, explained
Since LeBron James arrived in the NBA, there has been nonstop pandemonium around his every move, his every game. Replicating James' characteristic motions and rituals has become an obsession general public, and the infamous ‘Chalk Toss’ has become a fan-favorite nationwide.
James' pregame chalk toss ritual has been a staple of his NBA career since his debut season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. In the pregame ritual, he retrieves powder from the scorer's table and tosses it into the air. Players use talcum powder to increase their grip on the basketball and reduce sweat.
James said he doesn't remember when he first started doing the chalk toss, but it wasn’t something that helped him lock in before a game. When he realized the fans were becoming more engaged with his pregame ritual, he decided to keep it going, and it became a tradition when the fans knew it was time for tip-off.
It’s no secret that James idolized Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, as seen by him wearing the No. 23 jersey for most of his career. James previously acknowledged that he aspired to be like Jordan, and there is a theory that MJ was the inspiration behind the chalk throw.
In the late 1980s, Jordan started clapping the talcum powder before the game to annoy former NBA All-Star and Chicago native Johnny "Red" Kerr. Jordan said the ritual started for fun but became a charm of good luck throughout his career.
But of course, like everything that Jordan has done in his NBA career, James has taken it to another level, thus, the birth of the chalk toss.
During James’ stint with the Miami Heat, the chalk toss was pushed to the side when he was painted as the villain for leaving Cleveland. Fans first noticed when James withheld from throwing chalk in the 2011 NBA Playoff game against the Boston Celtics.
There's no record as to why James axed the chalk toss during his Miami run, but it was during the time when he also made some changes, such as not shooting around with his teammates before a game.
There were times in James' career when he didn't participate in the chalk toss, but when he returned to Cleveland in 2014, he asked the public if he should resume, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.
Now a Laker, James returned to his pregame ritual and it has become a fan favorite for the next generation of NBA fans. It has even become a great moment to witness in-person for players, as Stephen Curry has been seen fanning out to the chalk toss.
James will begin his 22nd season on Oct. 22, when the Lakers play their first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is no indication of whether the chalk toss will occur this season, but some supporters will be ready to participate if it does.