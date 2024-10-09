LeBron James doesn't seem too happy about the Lakers' preseason itinerary
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers boarded a plane in preparation for their third preseason game, which is scheduled for Thursday night at the Fiserv Forum against the Milwaukee Bucks. Before the Lakers departed, James took to social media to question if the trip was necessary.
"Can someone please explain to me why we're getting on a plane and heading to Milwaukee for one pre-season game!?!?" James posted to X on Wednesday.
Though James' question is legitimate, shouldn't he be accustomed to the travel, or at 39, has the NBA lifestyle begun to show frustration for the veteran? Taking a 1,750-mile trip to Milwaukee for a single preseason game is a question that any player with longevity in the league would have. Still, according to ESPN writer Dave McMenamin, there’s a valid reason.
LeBron James not thrilled with trip to Milwaukee for preseason game
The Lakers typically have a balance of preseason games on the road and at home, with some scattered throughout California in cities such as San Diego and Ontario. Due to Crypto.com Arena renovations, the squad decided to play the games away from home.
When asked about the preseason travel schedule on Tuesday, first-year head coach JJ Redick said it wasn’t ideal for the Lakers to be on the road as much. Last season, the Bucks made the trip to Los Angeles last preseason, so this is the Lakers returning the favor.
The Lakers will play six total preseason games, with none in Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers' next three preseason games are scheduled to take place over four days, starting on Tuesday when they play the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas, followed by games against the Phoenix Suns on October 17 and the Warriors on October 18.
If there was any doubt that the 22nd season might be too much, James has reassured the Laker community that he’s ready to go. James made his preseason debut in Sunday's 118-114 loss to the Suns, scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 16 minutes.
James expressed a sense of enjoyment and readiness for the season during the Lakers media day, feeling more advanced and prepared.
“I'm definitely not as beat up as I was last season,” James said, h/t Bleacher Report. “I feel really good, and I had a great summer. My body responded well to playing with Team USA, and I just kept that going. I feel really good physically and mentally. I feel sharp and fresh, and I look forward to getting to work.”
The Lakers will face the Timberwolves on October 25 to open the 2024-25 NBA regular season.