LeBron isn't the only player turning back the clock in Los Angeles right now

Every once in a while, we witness NBA greats defy time, delivering scoring explosions reminiscent of their prime years. Whether it’s Stephen Curry’s 54-point masterpiece, Kevin Durant’s 43-point clinic, or LeBron James dropping 43 at age 40, these performances remind us why they were once the faces of the league.

Last night, James Harden added his name to that list.

In his 16th NBA season, Harden erupted for 50 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 123-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It marked his first 50-point game since 2019 and helped snap the Clippers’ three-game losing streak, which included a devastating blown 23-point lead against the Phoenix Suns.

Harden also made history, becoming the first Clipper since Lou Williams in 2018 to score 50 in a game.

The Clippers’ Never-Ending Shadow

No matter who they sign, how well they perform, or what individual accolades their players achieve, the Clippers have always lived in the shadow of the Lakers.

This season is no different.

With the Lakers skyrocketing to the second seed in the Western Conference following the blockbuster trade for Luka Dončić, the Clippers have had to fight for relevancy amid a season filled with uncertainty. The departure of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard’s early-season absence forced them to find new ways to stay competitive.

Enter James Harden — a player who, for the first time since his Houston Rockets days, has been the clear go-to scorer for his team.

James Harden: A career at a crossroads

Harden’s résumé speaks for itself:

2017-18 MVP

Three-time scoring champion

Two-time assists leader

Seven-time All-Star

Yet, one thing has always eluded him — an NBA championship.

After coming close with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, Harden’s career took a different path. His fallout with Daryl Morey ended his Houston tenure, and his move to the Brooklyn Nets was supposed to put him in title contention alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Instead, the Nets became an injury-plagued experiment that never made it past the second round. After two underwhelming seasons in Philadelphia, Harden joined his fourth team in five years — the Clippers — hoping to rewrite his legacy.

The Clippers are still searching for their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance, and Harden’s role in ending that drought just became clearer.

While Father Time looms, last night’s 50-point masterpiece was a reminder that Harden still has the elite scoring ability that once made him unstoppable.

His prime years may be behind him, but his ability to take over games hasn’t gone anywhere.