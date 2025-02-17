LeBron James injury history: Every ailment that has caused him to miss games in his career
By Lior Lampert
Not long before the 2025 NBA All-Star Game was set to debut its new four-team mini-tournament, the event's most popular figure bowed out.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar and basketball icon LeBron James announced his decision to sit out this year's All-Star Game due to ankle and foot issues. Considering he and his team are preparing for what they hope will be a long stretch run deep into the playoffs, it's a justifiable move. Nevertheless, the 40-year-old won't be featured in the annual collection of the league's best talent for the first time in two decades.
James was slated to appear and start in his 21st consecutive All-Star Game. Regardless, he stands alone in both departments of the Association's illustrious history. But suddenly, a seemingly unbreakable streak has been snapped, which speaks to the magnitude of the moment and severity of the matter.
Typically a pillar of longevity, durability and peak physical form, James' All-Star Game absence reminds us that he's human. Remaining at the top of any sport for 22 years without a generally clean bill of health is virtually impossible. With him hurt enough to be sidelined for the festivities in the Bay Area, let's look back at his career injury history.
Incredibly, James played in 842 of his first 886 possible regular-season games. He boasted a dazzling 95-plus percent attendance rate across 11 pro seasons. That's an incredible feat during any stretch, let alone to start his journey in the league.
2003-04 season
The first malady to prevent James from suiting up in an NBA game was a sprained right ankle during his rookie campaign in 2003-04. He was out of the lineup for the three contests.
2004-05 season
A left ankle sprain only forced James to miss two games in 2004-05, though it ostensibly carried over into the following season.
2005-06 season
After spraining his left ankle again, James didn't suit up for three of the Cleveland Cavaliers' final four games to end the 2005-06 season.
2006-07 season
Albeit minor, James picked up some nicks and bruises along the way in 2006-07. He sprained his right big toe, developed right knee tendinitis and endured back spasms. Yet, the myriad of issues kept him out for merely four games.
2007-08 season
2007-08 marked the first time James missed more than a handful of games in a season. A sprained left index finger cost him five contests, then he sat twice more due to a right ankle sprain and rest.
2008-09 season
James' lone absence in 2008-09 was a rest-related Did Not Play (DNP). He missed Cleveland's regular-season finale because they already had the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed locked up.
2009-10 season
As you can see, a recurring theme is developing here. James rarely sits out, but when he does, it's typically for respite. 2009-10 was no different. The then-25-year-old sat out four times for rest and twice because of a sprained right ankle.
2010-11 season
2010-11, also known as James' first season with the Miami Heat, was another (mostly) clean bill of health. A sprained left ankle sidelined him twice, while rest was the reason for his third inactive tag.
2011-12 season
Even a lockout-shortened season couldn't stop James from showing up and showing out effectively every night. He sat out thrice to rest, with his sole injury-related absence being a left ankle sprain.
2012-13 season
2012-13 was the first time the wear and tear showed signs of getting to James. A right hamstring strain prompted him to miss four games. The tread on his tires resulted in a soft tissue issue.
2013-14 season
Back spasms and a broken nose sidelined James in 2013-14, but neither required more than a one-game hiatus. This season capped off a remarkable stretch with the Heat in which he played in 294 of 312 possible regular-season meetings.
2014-15 season
While the chink in James' armor began in 2012-13, he was physically challenged in 2014-15. A litany of maladies plagued him and forced him to miss 13 games. Most notably, left knee/foot and lower back soreness sidelined the NBA's all-time minutes leader for eight consecutive matches.
2015-16 season
None of James' six absences in 2015-16 were attributed to injury.
2016-17 season
Seven of James' eight missed games in 2016-17 were rest-related, with strep throat resulting in the outlier instance.
2017-18 season
The only 82-game season of James' legendary 22-year career came in 2017-18. To make it even more impressive, he led the league in minutes that year (and the year prior).
2018-19 season
James' inaugural campaign with the Lakers was marred by a strained left groin, which kept him out for two extensive stints. He missed 27 total games, load managing the issue to account for soreness and swelling.
2019-20 season
Los Angeles won the title in 2019-20, which reasonably masked James missing 15 games. Nonetheless, this season started his poor health run with the Lakers.
2020-21 season
A dreaded right high-ankle sprain buoyed James' tally of 27 missed games in the regular season. And frankly, his absence could've extended beyond that. However, the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the league year to 72 contests.
2021-22 season
The only ailments that sidelined James for multiple games in 2021-22 were an abdominal strain and left knee swelling. Be that as it may, he appeared in 56 of 82 regular-season contests in a lost season for the Lakers.
2022-23 season
Nagging foot issues troubled James in 2022-23, preventing him from reaching the 60-game (55) for a third consecutive season in Los Angeles.
2023-24 season
The only time James missed back-to-back games in 2023-24 was due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. He enjoyed his healthiest season as a Laker, appearing in 71 contests.
2024-25 season
Fast forward to the present, and James is still monitoring the mentioned foot and ankle injuries that have bothered him in recent years. Despite playing in 48 of Los Angeles' 52 games before the All-Star break, is Father Time catching up to him?