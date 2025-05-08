There are no words to explain the type of career LeBron James has put together over the last two decades. Ever since the 2003-2004 season, James has been the face of the NBA. He has played over 1,500 games at the highest level and has never once averaged less than 20 points per game in his 22 year career.

At 40 years old, James averaged 24.4 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists. When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic earlier this season, everyone thought we would see this dynamic duo make a deep run into the playoffs and perhaps get James his fifth NBA title. Instead, the Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in the first round of the postseason.

All good things must inevitably come to an end. While there has been no official announcement from James regarding his playing furure, his most recent confession about his latest injury presents the sad realization that the end of the king's career is likely quickly approaching.

LeBron James says his injury in NBA playoffs was something he "hadn't felt before"

LeBron James has accomplished everything that any NBA player sets out to do. He has appeared in 21 NBA All-Star Games. He has won MVPs and NBA Finals MVPs. He has four championships and is the league's all-time leading scorer. This past season, James made history by stepping on the court with his son, becoming the first father-son duo to ever play in an NBA game together.

When you take all of these accomplishments into consideration, James can't be faulted if he decides to hang it up in the next few years. His most recent injury, however, may be helping him make that decision.

James joined Steve Nash on 'Mind The Game' and shared his concerns over his MCL sprain that he suffered in Game 5 of the Lakers' playoff series against the Timberwolves. The superstar claims that if the series had continued, he would not have been healthy enough to be a part of Game 6 or even Game 7.

Lebron James speaks on his knee injury with Steve Nash & says he would have missed game6 & 7 + more games on ‘Mind The Game’ pic.twitter.com/bnGQX5BBwn — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 8, 2025

For a fierce competitor like James to say he would not be healthy enough to play in a Game 7 tells you how concerning this injury is. This is a type of injury that is hard to recover from especially at James' age.

LeBron may have a few more years in the tank, but new injuries in year 22 are a reminder of how long he's been doing this. If James does return for a 23rd season, no one would be surprised if it's his last. Hearing him say his most recent injury was a pain he had never felt before is another somber reminder that the NBA is approaching the end of an historic era.