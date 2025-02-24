Sure sounds like LeBron James is ready to take a backseat to Luka Doncic

It’s taken over two decades, but it finally sounds like LeBron James is ready and willing to step aside. With Luka Doncic now in Los Angeles running the Lake show, it looks like James is ready to accept that he may no longer be the focal point of the team moving forward.

"I'm a natural-born wide receiver, and he's a natural-born quarterback, so it fits perfectly."



“I’m a natural-born wide receiver and he’s a natural-born quarterback, so it fits perfectly…I’ve been running the floor and running lanes pretty much my whole life," James said.

Plenty of LeBron detractors have waited for this day and it sounds like they are finally having their wish granted. The day LeBron James steps aside and shares the spotlight. Although, in fairness to James, he tried hard to pass the torch to Anthony Davis but he constantly refused that responsibility. A lot of that was due to Davis being sidelined by injuries but it never really felt like he wanted the crown.

LeBron James is ready to pass the torch to Luka Doncic

Whether Doncic actually wants that is yet to be seen although we’ve already seen him take the lead in Dallas and get them to the NBA Finals last season. Luka can be the man. Now, being the man in Dallas, although a major market, is different than being the man in Hollywood. Luka is slowly but surely getting acclimated to LA and being a Laker.

Doncic had a breakout performance over the weekend, in the Lakers win over the Denver Nuggets, 123-100. Luka scored 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and added seven assists. LeBron rode shotty in the victory posting 25 points and nine rebounds. LA is 2-2 with Doncic on the floor since the trade. This win also ended the Lakers’ eight-game losing streak in Denver.

With James acknowledging the situation, he’s finally admitting that the end may be near. Although he’s still performing at a superstar level despite a slight decline in some stats, it feels like LeBron and the Lakers with Luka may have one more deep playoff run left before 'The King' walks off into the sunset.