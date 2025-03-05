LeBron James makes NBA history in his first month alongside new teammate Luka Dončić

Not to belabor the point, but LeBron James is 40 years old. He refuses to start being bad. He just finished the month of February averaging 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.

These are incredible numbers for anyone. At all. Ever. Again, LeBron is 40. Do you want to know what that means?

LeBron James becomes the oldest player in NBA history to win Player of the Month 👑 pic.twitter.com/l1wi1nDr3D — StatMamba (@StatMamba) March 4, 2025

February was not a good month to be a Laker hater. Or a LeBron hater. They only lost two games. Sure they lost to the Hornets and Jazz if that does anything for you, but they also started their climb up the Western Conference standings. Today they sit in the lofty second seed.

Oh, and Luka Dončić is on that team now. You know, another large person with incredible vision that can pick a defense apart through methodical prodding as well as highlights that kind of make your skin go all tingly. There’s two of them now. Should the Lakers plan their rotations as such, an opponent does not get a respite from this stuff.

Per Cleaning the Glass, the Lakers have a plus-10.3 point differential in the month of February. They also had the league-wide best defense that month, buoyed by a top-10 offense as well. They were clicking on all cylinders. I mean firing on all clickers. I mean fawning on all fireclicks.

What I find most exciting for the Lakers, at least stat-wise, has been the change in LeBron’s total +/- during the months of 2025. The Lakers lost LeBron’s minutes each of the first three months of the season. An extreme rarity over the course of his career.

However, his RPM ventured into the positives in January, if only by a bit. Then, in February, he vaulted back up to solid star level +71 for the month. Maybe it’s just regression to the mean, but it must be a welcome sight for Lakers fans who might have been wondering if LeBron had finally given into the age curve of a much younger man.

But nope; he’s still LeBron H*cking James. He will stop when he wants to stop. Now that he has a Luka Dončić next to him, there’s no telling when that will be. More records will fall.

Remember John Stockton? If your answer is no, then you’re living an enviable life. I want LeBron to take that record next.