Why LeBron, Luka’s historic elimination game stats give Lakers a real shot in Game 5

95.5 percent of teams in NBA playoff history with a 3-1 lead eventually win the series. Approximately 60 percent of said matchups have been wrapped up in Game 5. In other words, the Minnesota Timberwolves should send the Los Angeles Lakers packing in short order -- likely on their home floor, too.

However, history also tells us there are two players we shouldn't count out with their backs against the wall: LeBron James and Luka Dončić. The Lakers' superstar tandem ranks first and second all-time in points per game in elimination contests, respectively.

Well…no better time to remind everyone who the two highest elimination game scorers in NBA history are.



Think they can pull it off? pic.twitter.com/1Wui1gUtAh — NBA University (@NBA_University) April 30, 2025

As you can see, no one rises to the occasion in desperation time quite like James and Dončić. And for the first time, they'll have a chance to do so as teammates, which is a terrifying sight for Timberwolves fans. The Lakers duo gives them more than a puncher's chance to make things interesting versus Minnesota, starting with Game 5 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James and Luka Dončić's elimination game excellence make anything possible for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Perhaps no one is better equipped to rattle off three straight wins and overcome a 3-1 series deficit than the James/Dončić-led Lakers. The perennial All-NBA talents are two of the greatest postseason performers the league has seen. They're two of the most cerebral, competitive and skilled players ever.

There's a reason(s) James and Dončić keep company with legends like Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry "The Logo" West and George Gervin. They understand the magnitude of the moment and raise their intensity to match the stakes. Regardless of how well the Timberwolves have fared thus far, closing out the series as soon as possible is the utmost priority. Minnesota can't afford to play with its food, especially knowing who they must beat.

Oddsmakers ostensibly recognize and respect James and Dončić's ability to will a squad to victory in adverse conditions. Per ESPN Bet, the Lakers opened as 7.5-point favorites for their upcoming clash with the Timberwolves in L.A. The line has since swung to 5.5 in favor of the purple and gold, though that's still a considerable spread for a group facing elimination.

