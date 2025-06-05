Leon Draisaitl just proved he’s the X-factor for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in a thrilling come-from-behind overtime victory. Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning overtime goal to clinch the Oilers' Game 1 win. Draisaitl also scored a goal in the opening minute of Game 1.

The Oilers trailed the Panthers 3-1 entering the third period before goals by Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm forced overtime for Edmonton. Setting the tone and taking Game 1 of the series and doing it in comeback fashion proves that the Oilers have what it takes to avenge last season's cup defeat.

Having Draisaitl play the role of hero certainly helps the Oilers' odds in avenging last year's Stanley Cup Final defeat to the Panthers.

Leon Draisaitl's consistency is a good sign for the Oilers

There is no argument that Connor McDavid is the most talented player on the ice in the Stanley Cup Finals and will have a huge impact on whether the Oilers capture their first Stanley Cup since 1990 or fall short for the second consecutive season. Leon Draisaitl's success last night, however, will have a significant impact on the Oilers throughout the series.

In last year's Finals loss, Draisaitl wasn't fully healthy, which took a toll on the Oilers in the series. Draisaitl didn't record a goal in last season's cup final and played the entire series hurt with hand and rib injuries that he suffered in the Oilers 2024 second round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks.

For Draisaitl to come out of the gates strong with two goals in Game 1 proves that the Oilers can rely more than just on McDavid in this series. Despite not having any goals in the Game 1 win, McDavid did have a significant impact on the Oilers' success Wednesday night. McDavid recorded two assists in the game, with both of his assists coming on the game-tying goal by Ekholm and the overtime winner by Draisaitl.

What to expect in Stanley Cup Final, Game 2

Expect the Panthers to enter Game 2 with an aggressive game plan to try and tie the series. It'll be intriguing to see if Draisaitl can improve off his Game 1 dominance and what game plan the Panthers will draw up against him. Also, what will McDavid have up his sleeves after not finding the back of the net in Game 1? And will Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand build off of their impressive Game 1 performances?