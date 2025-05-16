Liberty snubbed in GM survey with bold Finals pick

The annual WNBA GM Survey came out. General Managers (or perhaps interns in close proximity to general managers) had 40 questions to answer. I assume they were multiple choice. Maybe in some cases. I don’t know. Regardless, they gave their responses, and it is a very fun thing to read through.

There are some fun surprises in there. For example, Dominique Malonga is quite well loved across the board even with so much attention going to Paige Bueckers. Some people think Indiana is a contender already just with internal growth and the addition of Bonner. Chelsea Gray rules. That last one was not a surprise, actually. I just wanted to say it.

One thing that might be alarming to people is who the GMs picked (or rather didn’t pick) for the most likely NBA Finals winner. No, it was not last year’s champions who just added Natasha Cloud.

Yeah. I know. Should we pause there to think about how disrespectful that is?

WNBA GMs think the Minnesota Lynx jumped the New York Liberty

The Minnesota Lynx have received the most faith. 60 percent of respondents believe that they’re the most likely WNBA champion in big 2025.

I feel like this counts out the Atlanta Dream.

No, I don’t.

Does this actually mean anything? Well, kind of? It’s another data point, and one that we would not get unless the WNBA conducted this survey. We as fans only get a little bit of the story from players’ socials, or team disclosures, or interviews, or whatever. We kind of have to piece the puzzle together from afar without actually knowing what the final picture is supposed to look like. This is just another malformed shape that goes in its own empty space near the top of this jigsaw. Nothing else really goes with it.

But it certainly exists. If you want to use it to make an argument about disrespect, you certainly can. Nobody believed in you. That’s what everyone always wants to say. Even Celtics fans last year were saying it.

New York has a bit of that now. Maybe that’s good for them.