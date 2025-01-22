Lions coaching staff losses run deeper than just Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions knew the 2024-25 season was likely their last ride with this specific coaching staff, and it unfortunately came to a screeching halt with a loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. The Lions were favored not just to beat Washington, but make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history in part because they had homefield advantage throughout the NFC Postseason.
Yet, it wasn't meant to be. Dan Campbell took blame for not having his team ready to go after the first-round bye, but most pundits chalked the loss up to a litany of injuries finally catching up to Detroit on the defensive side of the ball. A game-ending injury to cornerback Amik Robertson finally broke the dam, and there was little the Lions could do to stop Jayden Daniels and Co. from that point forward.
Just three days after Divisional Round weekend, and Detroit has already lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the rival Bears. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is likely next, as he's favored to take the New York Jets head coaching position. Yet, that's not all – even some looming replacements for Johnson and Glenn in Motown have taken their talents elsewhere, leaving the Lions with some difficult questions to answer.
Lions ideal replacements for Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn could head elsewhere
The New England Patriots are reportedly targeting Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams to be their defensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel. Williams had been Vrabel's DC back when he coached the Tennessee Titans, so the pair have history, thus making it very unlikely he replaces Glenn in Detroit.
Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley is reportedly interviewing with the Seattle Seahawks to become their new offensive coordinator. Having just lost Johnson, Fraley could've been in line to interview for the same position in Detroit, assuming he doesn't jump the gun and agree to a deal with Seattle.
Much of the Lions coaching infrastructure is falling apart after one postseason defeat, but it was always going to be this way. Campbell built a football behemoth from the ground up. It was an impressive feat that rival organizations hope to replicate by swaying key players and coaches elsewhere. The rebuild will not be easy, but Campbell has the most important part – the players – fully bought in.
Whatever comes next for the coaching staff could very well determine if the Lions are merely a perennial playoff team, or a real Super Bowl contender moving forward.