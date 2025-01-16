Lions vs Commanders ticket prices set new records in good way for Detroit
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will meet with history on the line. Detroit could make it to back-to-back NFC Championship Games for the first time in their history. The Commanders could do so for the first time since the late 1980's when the went by a different (and offensive) name I will not repeat.
The Lions got here the hard way. Detroit dealt with a litany of injuries on the defensive side of the ball this season, including to their top pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who hopes to return for the NFC Championship Game should Detroit get by Washington. Detroit defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 to win the NFC North and earn the top seed in the conference. The loser of that game was forced to travel on the road as the No. 5 seed, a fate which ended Minnesota's season early against the Los Angeles Rams.
Lions fans are excited, as this is the first time in a long time their team has real expectations without an 'aww, shucks' attached. Detroit losing at any point prior to Super Bowl Sunday would be a disappointment, and fans know it.
How much does it cost to attend Lions vs Commanders in the NFL Playoffs?
For those interested in making an impromptu trip to Michigan and attend the Lions vs Commanders game, boy do I have bad news for you. The average tickets at Ford Field are, well, a lot of money. If you own a nice television and warm home, it's probably not worth the trip. If you're a diehard Lions or Commanders fan that has never seen your team in such a position before, then I can understand spending some hard-earned cash on this game.
Per TickPick, the average ticket to the Lions-Commanders game is currently just over $1,000. If you factor in, say, some refreshments during the game itself, a hotel and flight, that's out of my budget.
What are the cheapest tickets for Lions vs Commanders?
Per TickPick, the average ticket price for Lions vs Commanders are a shade over $1,000. Again, you could do a lot with that money instead of attending an NFL Playoff game, but for the superfans out there the tickets are available. I might recommend waiting until closer to game time to buy, as there's a chance sellers will ger desperate enough to lower their price tag.
The lowest ticket price, per StubHub, is a little under $400. That's still a lot of money! Yet, if you're willing to sit by yourself and have a party with the surrounding fans, it's a little more doable.
Expensive ticket prices for Lions vs Commanders are an advantage for Detroit fans
The most expensive ticket prices for Lions vs Commanders are a little over $4,000, and those are field level. Sure, some folks can afford to make such a trip, but I cannot. For fans of the home team, this is an incredible advantage, as they likely will not have to pay for housing. Traveling Commanders fans do, and as much as Terry McLaurin and Washington's players would like to play in front of a friendly crowd, that's simply not going to happen.