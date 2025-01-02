Demise of Lions defense due to injury may have been prematurely reported
By Kinnu Singh
The Detroit Lions began the 2024 season as the most dominant team in the league. They were just one of just nine teams since 1979 to rank in the top five of DVOA in all three phases of the game through Week 8.
The Lions offense has treated their opponents like prey, and they've toyed with their food. Detroit's touchdowns have been scored from hook-and-ladder plays, passes from running backs or wide receivers, and catches by offensive linemen.
The defense, however, has been ravaged by injuries. Detroit is entering the final week of the regular season with 13 defensive players on their injured reserve list, including six defensive starters and several key rotational pieces. The reeling defense has forced the team to rely more heavily on the offense.
Hope is not lost in Detroit just yet though. The Lions are still entering the final week of the regular season with a 14-2 record, and their upcoming divisional clash with the Minnesota Vikings could earn them the NFC North title and the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Lions defense is slowly getting healthier as the playoffs loom
Optimism is continuing to grow as Detroit's defense slowly inches toward better health at the perfect time. The Lions opened the 21-day injury evaluation window for linebacker Alex Anzalone, per Dave Birkett of Detroit Free Press. The evaluation period serves as a precursor for his eventual activation. Anzalone initially landed on injured reserve after breaking his forearm in a Week 11 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Anzalone was a limited participant in a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that Thursday's practice would give the team a better idea of exactly how healthy he is.
“He’ll be out there running around today,” Campbell told reporters on Wednesday. “So, we’ll see how he [does]. Tomorrow, I think, is going to be a really big day for us to see where he’s at.”
The Lions can use all of the reinforcements they can get as they prepare for the biggest regular season game in the history of their franchise. The Vikings and Lions are tied for the NFC's best record at 14-2, which means the regular season finale will determine which team receives the first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson also recently stated that he could return from his gruesome injury if the Lions manage to make it to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.