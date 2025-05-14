Lions have rare shot to own NFC North from Day 1

In 2023, the Detroit Lions won their first division title after three decades. They proved that season wasn’t an accident last season by becoming back-to-back division champions, a feat they last accomplished in 1953.

Detroit has never won three consecutive division titles in the Super Bowl era, but they’ll look to change that during the 2025 season. Although the talented NFC North presents a daunting challenge, Detroit will have an opportunity to jump out to an early lead in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

If the Lions can secure a road victory in Green Bay, it could go a long way in determining the NFC North winner. The early divisional lead would immediately put pressure on the Packers. Not only would Green Bay have to keep pace with the Lions, but they would also have to win their second matchup in Ford Field, which will likely be scheduled in the final weeks of the regular season.

Lions season opener against Packers could be critical to winning the division

Three NFC North teams made the playoffs last season. The Minnesota Vikings challenged Detroit for the division crown all the way up to the final game of the regular season, but the Vikings may find it difficult to repeat their 2024 campaign with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy stepping into a starting role for the first time. Instead, Green Bay may be the top contender to dethrone the Lions as NFC North champions. The Packers clinched a playoff berth as a wild-card team last season after finishing with an 11-6 record.

The Week 1 divisional matchup could prove to be critical for Detroit’s quest to claim their first Lombardi Trophy. The Lions are projected to have the third-toughest schedule in 2025, ahead of only the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, per Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis. Of the 10 teams with the toughest schedules in 2024, only two — the Lions and the Los Angeles Rams — made the playoffs. On the other hand, six of the 10 teams with the easiest schedules made it to the postseason.

On a more positive note, Detroit will only have to travel a total of 11,411 miles for their road games this season, which is the fourth-lowest mark among all 32 teams.

The last time the Lions faced a divisional rival in the season opener was in 2020. Detroit began that season with a 27-23 loss against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and a 42-21 loss against the Packers in Week 2, almost immediately sinking their chances of winning the division. The last time the Lions faced Green Bay in the season opener was in 2005. Although the Lions pulled out a 17-3 victory, that game took place in Detroit rather than in Green Bay. The Lions suffered a 28-6 loss in their last season opener at Lambeau Field in 2001.

The current Lions’ organization bares little resemblance to those teams, however. Detroit had the league’s best scoring offense and seventh-best scoring defense last season. They led the league with an average point differential of 11.6 and finished with a league-best 15-2 record.