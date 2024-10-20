Lions ideal Aidan Hutchinson replacement is underwhelming former division rival
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions have an ideal Aidan Hutchinson replacement in mind, even if a little underwhelming when compared to fan expectations. Hutchinson is an All-Pro level talent, and was having his best season to date when he went down with a broken leg.
While recent reports suggest Hutchinson could return by the Super Bowl, the Lions obviously cannot wait that long. The defensive line was already bordering on weak despite Hutchinson's efforts. Now, it's detrimental to the Lions success. Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith was surprisingly open about a trade to Detroit when speaking with the media.
“But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year,” Smith told The Chronicle-Telegram this week. “So, yeah, that’ll be big. I’m staying positive, but now that you say that, it might be a good look, a good feel for me.”
Should the Lions make a trade for Browns pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith?
Smith has played for both the Vikings and Packers. He's 32 years old and past his prime, but Smith is worth acquiring if he can be had for cheap. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns prefer not to trade Smith, which is what every team says while trying to drive up the asking price for a player with 63 career sacks. In six games this season, Smith has three sacks, 10 pressures, and a 67.8 PFF grade. That's certainly worth a look for Detroit.
If Cleveland prefers to play hardball despite their 1-5 record, the Lions could offer a couple of Day 3 picks to get the Browns to reconsider. Andrew Berry knows the Lions are desperate, meaning the Browns will likely demand a third-round pick to start. However, Cleveland would also be unwise to hold onto Smith too long, as there's always the risk of injury.
Schefter wrote the Lions have made calls around the league in hopes of finding a Hutchinson replacement. Thus far, they've come up empty.
"Detroit already is making calls to other teams inquiring about the availability of defensive ends, according to league sources. But the Lions, having already re-signed a number of players and planning to re-sign more, do not have unlimited financial resources and are restricted in the type of defensive end they could acquire," Schefter wrote.
With two weeks left until the NFL trade deadline, Detroit should be able to find a suitor eventually, especially for veterans like Smith, who has a potential out in his contract after this season.