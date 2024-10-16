Lions latest move points to lackluster plan to replace Aidan Hutchinson
The Detroit Lions may be on a roll, but their excitement was briefly halted with the news of Aidan Hutchinson missing the rest of the season after a gruesome leg injury. While the Lions will still be good without Hutchinson, not having the NFL’s sack leader is certainly going to leave a void.
The question then becomes for the Lions brass, how do they replace Hutchinson; or simply who becomes the short-term fix. For now, it looks like the Lions are going to stay in house, extending Alim McNeill to a four-year deal earlier on Wednesday.
But should they entertain some trade options to keep the pass rush lethal as the Lions look to return to the playoffs for the second straight season?
Why the Detroit Lions entertain some trade offers ahead of deadline
There are some potential edge rushers that could help the Lions in the interim. There aren’t many big names the Lions should go after, but Emmanuel Obgah or Deatrich Wise Jr. could be some supplemental replacements.
Ogbah and Wise each have two sacks. Both the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots are selling as they’re each having underwhelming seasons. Thus they could get away with not having to give up a lot of draft capital to pull either off.
The Lions don’t have a great passing defense this year. They’re ranked 30th in pass attempts and 27th in passing yards. While they’ve forced seven interceptions, they give up a lot of yards. Losing their best pass rusher doesn’t help.
Adding someone at the trade deadline could be the difference in Detroit contesting Minnesota for the division title.
The options aren’t great. But being quiet at the trade deadline might not work out either. The Lions don’t need a game-changer, they just need someone to help fill the void Hutchinson’s injury left.